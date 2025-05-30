Valin to Distribute Parker Aerospace Solutions in the South Pacific

Valin Corp. announced Thursday that it has been named the authorized distributor of Parker Hannifin's Velcon brand of filtration solutions in Hawaii and elsewhere in the South Pacific.

Valin's new South Pacific territory also includes Guam, American Samoa, Wake Islands and Tahiti. The Graybar subsidiary noted that it is already the largest Velcon stocking distributor in the western U.S.

“Velcon products have an impeccable reputation, and we couldn’t be happier with our position as an authorized distributor for them,” Norman Hall, Valin director of sales, industrial and aviation, said in a statement. “Expanding into the South Pacific territory will open more opportunity for us to continue to grow our footprint in the industry.”

Parker's Velcon filtration and condition monitoring solutions serve aviation and jet fuel handling applications, including housings and vessel, filter cartridges and condition monitoring electronics.