Canadian Tariffs on U.S. Steel and Aluminum Could Rise Depending on Trade Talks, Carney Says

Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to impose new tariffs next month — depending on how talks progress.

Rob Gillies
Jun 20, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, June 19, 2025.
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, June 19, 2025.
Patrick Doyle/The Canadian Press via AP

TORONTO (AP) — Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney said Thursday he will impose new tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum imports on July 21 depending the progress of trade talks with U.S. President Donald Trump.

Carney, who met with Trump at the Group of Seven meetings in Alberta this week, reiterated Thursday that Canada and the U.S. "agreed to pursue negotiations toward a deal within the coming 30 days."

"We will review our response as the negotiations progress," Carney said.

He added: "In parallel, we must reinforce our strength at home – and safeguard Canadian workers and businesses from the unjust U.S. tariffs. That's why today we are announcing Canada will be introducing a series of countermeasures to protect Canadian steel and aluminum workers and producers.

"First, Canada will adjust its existing counter-tariffs on U.S. steel and aluminum products on July 21 to levels consistent with progress made in the broader trading agreement with the United States."

Carney said Trump's trade war is running the risk of a global recession.

"The world is in the middle of a trade war and several wars, actual wars, including wars that can have quite significant implications for commodity prices and global growth," said Carney, who led the central banks of both Canada and the United Kingdom.

Trump has imposed 50% tariffs on steel and aluminum as well as 25% tariffs on autos. Trump is also charging a 10% tax on imports from most countries, though he could raise rates on July 9, after the 90-day negotiating period set by him would expire.

Canada and Mexico face separate tariffs of as much as 25% that Trump put into place under the auspices of stopping fentanyl smuggling, through some products are still protected under the 2020 U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement signed during Trump's first term.

Canada is the largest foreign supplier of steel, aluminum and uranium to the U.S. and has 34 critical minerals and metals that the Pentagon is eager for.

Nearly $3.6 billion Canadian dollars ($2.6 billion) worth of goods and services cross the border each day. Canada is the top export destination for 36 U.S. states.

"We need to stabilize the trading relationship with the United States. We need to have ready access to U.S. markets," Carney said.

Trump announced with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer that they had signed a trade framework Monday that was previously announced in May. The trade framework included quotas to protect against some tariffs, but the 10% baseline would largely remain as the Trump administration is banking on tariff revenues to help cover the cost of its income tax cuts.

Carney didn't say if he would sign a deal with the U.S. if any tariffs remain in place on Canada.

"This a negotiation, and it is better for the Americans, and of course for Canada, to have true free trade between our countries, particularly in the steel, aluminum and auto sectors," he said.

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, an educational toy company whose products are manufactured in China, stands at a warehouse in Vernon Hills, Ill., April 11, 2025.
Toy Company Challenges Tariffs Before the Supreme Court in Long Shot Bid for Quick Decision
June 17, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Trump Administration Offers Details of How It Would Control U.S. Steel
June 16, 2025
Piles of earth are seen in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi province on March 19, 2025.
Critical Minerals Give China an Edge in Trade Negotiations
June 12, 2025
Related Stories
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
U.S., China Agree on Framework to Resolve Trade Disputes
I Stock 176417876
Supply Chain
Chemical Distributor Raises ‘Yellow Flag’ Over Tariffs
Optimas Solutions facility, Wood Dale, Ill.
Supply Chain
Convening a Tariff 'War Room'
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Supply Chain
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsored
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
These capabilities help sales teams close deals, empower buyers, and consolidate the sales process into one platform.
June 18, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
Trump Administration Offers Details of How It Would Control U.S. Steel
The union has concerns.
June 16, 2025
Piles of earth are seen in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi province on March 19, 2025.
Supply Chain
Critical Minerals Give China an Edge in Trade Negotiations
China has spent decades building an industrial chain for mining and materials.
June 12, 2025
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
U.S., China Agree on Framework to Resolve Trade Disputes
Negotiations are back on track after a series of disputes threatened to derail them.
June 11, 2025
I Stock 176417876
Supply Chain
Chemical Distributor Raises ‘Yellow Flag’ Over Tariffs
The president of the Plaza Group on how changing conditions are impacting the supply chain.
June 9, 2025
Optimas Solutions facility, Wood Dale, Ill.
Supply Chain
Convening a Tariff 'War Room'
How Optimas Solutions put all hands on deck to navigate an unprecedented environment.
June 5, 2025
Contact Us Hero
Staffing Changes
Timken Names New Industrial Motion President
Tim Graham most recently served as vice president of operations for engineered bearings.
June 4, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
What We Know About Trump's Promise to Hike Steel, Aluminum Tariffs to 50%
Economists warn that the latest tariffs will squeeze the wallets of companies and shoppers alike.
June 4, 2025
Workers pack dumplings at a production line at a food factory in Suqian city in east China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 21, 2025.
Supply Chain
China's Factory Activity Contracts in May, but There Are Signs of Improvement
Some companies with U.S. business saw accelerated resumption of foreign trade orders.
June 2, 2025
Police cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Sept. 30, 2022.
Supply Chain
EU Readying 'Countermeasures' if Tariffs Deal with U.S. Crumbles
The actions would automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier.
June 2, 2025
I Stock 2151033019
Supply Chain
Valin to Distribute Parker Aerospace Solutions in the South Pacific
The company is now the authorized Velcon distributor in a territory including Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Islands and Tahiti.
May 30, 2025
President Trump during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025.
Supply Chain
Court Blocks Trump from Imposing Tariffs Under Emergency Powers Law
The ruling rejects the legal underpinnings of some of Trump’s signature and most controversial actions.
May 29, 2025
Sbd Vadim Shechkov
Supply Chain
Embedding Stronger Product and Supply Chain Security
Secure by Design is no longer a technical aspiration; it’s a strategic necessity.
May 28, 2025
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2 67e5c282a15bf
Staffing Changes
SureWerx Names Wesco Executive as New CEO
SureWerx’s longtime chief executive is shifting into an “M&A and advisory” role.
May 27, 2025
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Sunday, May 25, 2025.
Supply Chain
European Union 50% Tariff Delayed Until July
The European Commission's president told Trump she "wants to get down to serious negotiations."
May 26, 2025