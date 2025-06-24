Why Closing the Strait of Hormuz Could Backfire on Iran

The waterway is considered the world's most important chokepoint for oil.

David McHugh
Jun 24, 2025
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships cross the Strait of Hormuz, Nov. 26, 2023.
The aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower and other warships cross the Strait of Hormuz, Nov. 26, 2023.
Information Technician Second Class Ruskin Naval/U.S. Navy via AP, File

The war between Israel and Iran has raised concerns that Iran could retaliate by trying to close the Strait of Hormuz, the world's most important oil chokepoint due to the large volumes of crude that pass through it every day.

The U.S. military's strike on three sites in Iran over the weekend has raised questions about how its military might respond.

The Strait of Hormuz is between Oman and Iran, which boasts a fleet of fast-attack boats and thousands of naval mines as well as missiles that it could use to make the strait impassable, at least for a time.

Iran's main naval base at Bandar Abbas is on the north coast of the strait. It could also fire missiles from its long Persian Gulf shore, as its allies, Yemen's Houthi rebels, have done in the Red Sea.

About 20 million barrels of oil per day, or around 20% of the world's oil consumption, passed through the strait in 2024. Most of that oil goes to Asia.

Here is a look at the waterway and its impact on the global economy:

An energy highway in a volatile region

The strait connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea. It's only 33 kilometers (21 miles) wide at its narrowest point, but deep enough and wide enough to handle the world's largest crude oil tankers.

Oil that passes through the strait comes from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Iran, Kuwait, and Bahrain, while major supplies of liquefied natural gas come from Qatar. At its narrowest point, the sea lanes for tankers lie in Omani waters, and before and after that cross into Iranian territory.

While some global oil chokepoints can be circumvented by taking longer routes that simply add costs, that's not an option for most of the oil moving through the strait.

That's because the pipelines that could be used to carry the oil on land, such as Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, they don't have nearly enough capacity. "Most volumes that transit the strait have no alternative means of exiting the region," according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

Closing the Strait of Hormuz would send oil prices massively higher — at least at first

If Iran blocked the strait, oil prices could shoot as high as $120-$130 per barrel, at least temporarily, said Homayoun Falakshahi, head of crude oil analyst at Kpler, in an online webinar Sunday.

That would deal an inflationary shock to the global economy — if it lasted. Analysts think it wouldn't.

Asia would be directly impacted because 84% of the oil moving through the strait is headed for Asia; top destinations are China, India, Japan and South Korea. China gets 47% of its seaborne oil from the Gulf. China, however, has an oil inventory of 1.1 billion barrels, or 2 1/2 months of supply.

U.S. oil customers would feel the impact of the higher prices but would not lose much supply. The U.S. imported only about 7% of its oil from Persian Gulf countries through the strait in 2024, according to the USEIA. That was the lowest level in nearly 40 years.

Iran has good reasons not to block the strait

Closing the strait would cut off Iran's own oil exports. While Iran does have a new terminal under construction at Jask, just outside the strait, the new facility has loaded oil only once and isn't in a position to replace the strait, according to Kpler analysts.

Closure would hit China, Iran's largest trading partner and only remaining oil customer, and harm its oil-exporting Arab neighbors, who are at least officially supporting it in its war with Israel.

And it would mean blocking Oman's territorial waters, offending a country that has served as a mediator between the U.S. and Iran.

The US would likely intervene to reopen the strait

Any price spike would probably not last. One big reason: Analysts expect that the U.S. Navy would intervene to keep the strait open. In the 1980s, U.S. warships escorted Kuwaiti oil tankers through the strait to protect them against Iranian attacks during the Iran-Iraq war.

A price spike "wouldn't last very long" and the strait would likely be reopened "very fast," said Kpler's Falakshahi.

U.S. use of force to reopen the strait would likely be supported by Europe and "even unofficially by China," he said. "Iran's navy would probably get destroyed in a matter of hours or days."

Latest in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
7 001[1]
Feds Sign Off on $10B Mexico-Texas Freight Transportation Project
June 23, 2025
The Supreme Court, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025.
Supreme Court Rejects Company's Push for a Quick Decision on Tariffs
June 23, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, June 19, 2025.
Canadian Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Could Rise Depending on Trade Talks
June 20, 2025
Related Stories
7 001[1]
Supply Chain
Feds Sign Off on $10B Mexico-Texas Freight Transportation Project
The Supreme Court, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
Supreme Court Rejects Company's Push for a Quick Decision on Tariffs
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, June 19, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canadian Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Could Rise Depending on Trade Talks
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
Sponsor Content
B2B Digital-Assisted Selling at Its Best
More in Supply Chain
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
The Supreme Court, Washington, Feb. 27, 2025.
Supply Chain
Supreme Court Rejects Company's Push for a Quick Decision on Tariffs
The high court is typically reluctant to take up cases before lower courts have decided.
June 23, 2025
Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney at a press conference on Parliament Hill, Ottawa, June 19, 2025.
Supply Chain
Canadian Steel, Aluminum Tariffs Could Rise Depending on Trade Talks
Prime Minister Mark Carney plans to impose new tariffs next month — depending on how talks progress.
June 20, 2025
Rick Woldenberg, CEO of Learning Resources, an educational toy company whose products are manufactured in China, stands at a warehouse in Vernon Hills, Ill., April 11, 2025.
Supply Chain
Toy Company Challenges Tariffs Before the Supreme Court in Long Shot Bid for Quick Decision
Learning Resources argues that President Trump illegally imposed tariffs under an emergency powers law rather than getting approval from Congress.
June 17, 2025
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
Trump Administration Offers Details of How It Would Control U.S. Steel
The union has concerns.
June 16, 2025
Piles of earth are seen in Ganzhou in southern China's Jiangxi province on March 19, 2025.
Supply Chain
Critical Minerals Give China an Edge in Trade Negotiations
China has spent decades building an industrial chain for mining and materials.
June 12, 2025
The Lancaster House, where the trade talks between the U.S. and China are taking place, London, June 9, 2025.
Supply Chain
U.S., China Agree on Framework to Resolve Trade Disputes
Negotiations are back on track after a series of disputes threatened to derail them.
June 11, 2025
I Stock 176417876
Supply Chain
Chemical Distributor Raises ‘Yellow Flag’ Over Tariffs
The president of the Plaza Group on how changing conditions are impacting the supply chain.
June 9, 2025
Optimas Solutions facility, Wood Dale, Ill.
Supply Chain
Convening a Tariff 'War Room'
How Optimas Solutions put all hands on deck to navigate an unprecedented environment.
June 5, 2025
Contact Us Hero
Staffing Changes
Timken Names New Industrial Motion President
Tim Graham most recently served as vice president of operations for engineered bearings.
June 4, 2025
President Donald Trump talks to workers as he tours U.S. Steel Corporation's Mon Valley Works-Irvin plant, Friday, May 30, 2025, in West Mifflin, Pa.
Supply Chain
What We Know About Trump's Promise to Hike Steel, Aluminum Tariffs to 50%
Economists warn that the latest tariffs will squeeze the wallets of companies and shoppers alike.
June 4, 2025
Workers pack dumplings at a production line at a food factory in Suqian city in east China's Jiangsu province on Jan. 21, 2025.
Supply Chain
China's Factory Activity Contracts in May, but There Are Signs of Improvement
Some companies with U.S. business saw accelerated resumption of foreign trade orders.
June 2, 2025
Police cars stand outside EU headquarters in Brussels, Sept. 30, 2022.
Supply Chain
EU Readying 'Countermeasures' if Tariffs Deal with U.S. Crumbles
The actions would automatically take effect on July 14 or earlier.
June 2, 2025
I Stock 2151033019
Supply Chain
Valin to Distribute Parker Aerospace Solutions in the South Pacific
The company is now the authorized Velcon distributor in a territory including Hawaii, Guam, American Samoa, Wake Islands and Tahiti.
May 30, 2025
President Trump during an event to announce new tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House, April 2, 2025.
Supply Chain
Court Blocks Trump from Imposing Tariffs Under Emergency Powers Law
The ruling rejects the legal underpinnings of some of Trump’s signature and most controversial actions.
May 29, 2025