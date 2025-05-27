SureWerx Names Wesco Executive as New CEO

SureWerx’s longtime chief executive is shifting into an “M&A and advisory” role.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 27, 2025
Pxl 20230914 175228933 6578b5ed863c2 67e5c282a15bf
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

Safety, PPE and tool supplier SureWerx on Friday named a top Wesco executive as its new CEO as its longtime leader shifts into an advisory role.

Scott Dowell, previously Wesco’s senior vice president and general manager of its U.S. industrial division, assumed his new position on Tuesday. SureWerx officials noted that Dowell helped deliver “significantly above-market organic growth” in four years in that role — part of 25 years overall in the distribution sector.

“The global safety market is exploding, and we have a unique opportunity to leverage our best-in-class brands with our best-in-class channel partners to capitalize on significant organic growth opportunities for SureWerx,” Dowell said in a statement.

Dowell succeeds Chris Baby, who was named executive director, mergers and acquisitions after more than 15 years as CEO.

“I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together and even more excited about what the future holds for SureWerx,” Baby said. “I look forward to supporting Scott as he takes over as CEO and continues to accelerate our growth and expand globally.”

