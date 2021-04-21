Snap-on Industrial Brands Go Forward as Williams

Snap-on said the rebranding taps into the "workhorse" line of tools that have represented the Williams brand since 1882.

Apr 21st, 2021
Snap-on
Williams

Striving to tap into the “workhorse” line of tools that have long represented the Williams brand, Snap-on Industrial Brands will now be known as Williams.

Symbolic of the Williams brand, the workhorse prides itself on putting its head down, working hard and delivering valuable results. This same level of dedication is found in all Williams tools. Williams is designed for industrial technicians who rely on strong, trusted tools that are engineered to withstand the demanding needs of harsh environments.

Williams has a rich history of working with industrial professionals since 1882. Today with world-class factories across the United States, our tools are ready to work; offering a wide-variety of hand tools, Tools@Height, torque tools, as well as industrial hydraulics and more.

Focusing on industries such as oil and gas, manufacturing, maintenance, power generation, mining, assembly, facility maintenance and metal fabrication, our tools are performing alongside hardworking professionals every day. Whether it’s micrometer adjustable torque wrenches, flextensions, adjustable pliers, Supertorque screwdrivers, prybars, hi-vis combination wrenches, 1/2" impact sockets and more, Williams brings an industrial-grade engineered workmanship to jobs in critical industries. 

Williams purposefully built assortment features more than 8,000 SKUs; specific tool categories include:

  • Torque tools
  • Sockets and drive tools
  • Wrenches
  • Tool storage
  • Master tool sets
  • Tools for the trade
  • Pliers
  • Screwdrivers
  • Tools@Height
  • Hammers
  • Pipe tools
  • C-clamps
  • Hydraulics
  • Punches and chisels
  • Prybars
  • Insulated tools

Learning about Williams products and selecting the right tool for the job is the goal of Williams new website: www.williams-industrial.com. The site provides enhanced navigation and search functionality to give technicians fast and easy access to product information, including specs, videos and more. The site is also responsive for use on mobile devices, can be personalized to create your own tool wish list, and contains a distributor locator to make buying tools a seamless process. In addition to the new website, the Williams Catalog OG1 is digitally available at www.williamscatalog.com.

“By focusing exclusively on Williams, we can increasingly become simpler to do business with, be purposeful in our assortment and provide value for the end user via a knowledgeable sales organization,” said Bill Davis – Vice President, Industrial Distribution. “At Williams, we believe selling a product is more than an exchange of tools. You will work with industrial tool professionals whose experience in the field and the factory to help you make smart, safe decisions for your business.” 

For more information on the new Williams and its workhorse line of tools, visit www.williams-industrial.com; email Williams@snapon.com; or call 800.446.7404.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold, and in order to get through this crisis, distributors must take decisive action. This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions distributors need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
Https Corporate homedepot com Sites Default Files Image Gallery Dc3000x935 5f29bd5bca206
The Home Depot Opens 3 Florida Distribution Centers
And two more are set to open in 2022.
Apr 15th, 2021
2
Allied Electronics & Automation Boosts Industrial Controls, Maintenance Offerings
Along with adding new industrial controls, cleaning and maintenance products, the distributor also recently doubled the capacity of its Forth Worth distribution center.
Apr 15th, 2021
Overdrive
Newly-Launched Distributor Overdrive Tech Group Expanding to Wisconsin
A new location in central Wisconsin will be the company's first expansion since launching out of Phoenix this past September.
Apr 15th, 2021
Conexiom
Sales Order Automation Provider Conexiom Grows at Record Q1 Pace
It follows a year where Conexiom had record-breaking quarter-over-quarter growth while doubling the size of its global team.
Apr 15th, 2021
Go Expedi 3
Oil & Gas MRO Distributor GoExpedi Opens New Pittsburgh Warehouse
Launched in 2017, the Houston-based company operates via e-commerce to procure parts and supplies for oil & gas and industrial customers.
Apr 14th, 2021
Id Survey Image
ID's 2021 Survey of Operations is Now Open
As one of ID's most anticipated annual features, our Survey of Distributor Operations is now live. Completing it gives you a chance to win one of six $10 gift cards.
Apr 9th, 2021
Accutek
Accutek, Diebold Partner on Toolholding Offerings
Accutek will expand its product offering to include Germany-based Diebold's toolholder and shrink machine technology to support distribution partners and metalworking customers.
Apr 8th, 2021
Imperial Supplies Asef
Grainger-Owned Imperial Supplies Relocating North Carolina Warehouse
Imperial’s new DC will be located seven miles from its current location and will more than triple its footprint.
Apr 6th, 2021
Milwaukee Tool Sf
Milwaukee Tool Plans Downtown Milwaukee Expansion; Up to 2,000 Jobs
It'd be the latest southern Wisconsin expansion for the iconic tool maker, which announced more than $100 million in investment in late 2019.
Apr 2nd, 2021
Wag Press Release Image (1)
Würth Industry North America Forms Würth Additive Group
It will provide 3D printing products and services, which WINA began offering in 2017 and has expanded since.
Apr 1st, 2021
Walter Ag
Walter Forms Cutting Tool Venture With Isreal-Based Vargus
VWR Cutting Tools S.R.L. will produce tool holders out of its plant in Romania.
Mar 29th, 2021