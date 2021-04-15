Allied Electronics & Automation Boosts Industrial Controls, Maintenance Offerings

FORT WORTH, TX — Allied Electronics & Automation continues to expand its roster of more than 500 suppliers in April, adding to its available inventory of industrial components and supplies including industrial controls, cleaning and maintenance products and electronic components. New products now available at www.alliedelec.com include industrial facility cleaners from Zep; Ruland Manufacturing shaft collars and couplings; and Brainboxes data and I/O connectivity products.

As part of its focus on improving the customer experience, Allied will continue to expand its product portfolio throughout 2021 and beyond to meet customers' wide-ranging needs. In 2020, the company added more than 50 new suppliers to its linecard, bringing more than 10,000 new ready-to-ship product lines to customers. Allied has also recently doubled the capacity of its Fort Worth distribution center and provides online customers with tens of thousands of 360-degree high-resolution images, more than 1.1 million up-to-date product data sheets, expert advice on a wide range of topics, and a connection to the company's global DesignSpark free online engineering collaboration platform.

Allied Electronics & Automation is a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical and maintenance products from more than 500 world-class suppliers. The company has more sales offices across the Americas, and more than 3.5 million parts available for purchase online.