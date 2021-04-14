Oil & Gas MRO Distributor GoExpedi Opens New Pittsburgh Warehouse

Launched in 2017, the Houston-based company operates via e-commerce to procure parts and supplies for oil & gas and industrial customers.

Apr 14th, 2021
GoExpedi
Go Expedi 3

HOUSTON — GoExpedi, an e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO, announced Monday the opening of a new warehouse in Pittsburgh, PA that will help meet the increasing demand for the delivery of essential parts and supplies in the Northeast for national upstream, midstream and downstream clients.

Go ExpediOperating primarily as a warehouse and distribution center, the facility will initially employ a handful of warehouse and managerial roles with the goal of adding several more positions by year’s end. This is the first of several new locations the company will launch nationally in the months ahead as the need for its e-commerce and procurement services for energy and industrial MRO continues to accelerate across the country.

“We’re excited for our new Pittsburgh warehouse as the location was carefully selected to boost access for our upstream, midstream and downstream clients for vital operational products. Our expansion in the Northeast is a major milestone for our growing company and will serve as the starting point for our national push,” said Tim Neal, GoExpedi CEO. “This is a monumental step in becoming the leading national supplier of efficient, reliable, and cost-effective MRO products for all industrial sectors. We look forward to growing our presence, adding talent, and working with more energy customers in the months ahead.”

The Pittsburgh facility is the sixth warehouse that GoExpedi has opened since starting in 2017. This new facility follows the opening of several distribution locations last year across Texas, Wyoming and California. 

GoExpedi provides more than 200,000 critical parts and supplies, with complete transparency on price, supplier choice an availability, through its online e-commerce platform. Through these services the company delivers fast, error-free MRO at significantly lower costs than traditional providers.

