Industrial & Energy MRO Distributor GoExpedi Adds General Counsel

HOUSTON — GoExpedi, an e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO, announced Tuesday that it has appointed Julie Gremillion as General Counsel.

Gremillion is a corporate attorney with more than 10 years of experience in working with energy companies. She will be responsible for leading all aspects of GoExpedi’s legal strategy, managing compliance and risk throughout the organization; working closely with senior leadership and the Board of Directors as a strategic advisor on legal and business matters affecting the company; and providing legal support for transactional matters, strategic opportunities and day-to-day operations.

“We are thrilled to have found Julie, one of the most experienced, savvy and well-rounded legal counsels in the industry,” said Tim Neal, GoExpedi CEO. “Her legal background in the energy space is beyond reproach. As we enter this next critical phase of growth, Julie’s combined commercial and legal expertise will provide us with a platform for long-term and sustainable success.”

Gremillion spent nearly a decade at two preeminent international law firms, Jones Day and Sidley Austin, working on a variety of public and private transactions and negotiating numerous commercial agreements for her clients. Following her law firm work, she joined the corporate development team at Anadarko where she managed the execution of a strategic divestment plan involving 12 transactions totaling more than $8 billion and served as a strategic advisor to senior leadership on related compliance and risk management matters. She also played a key role in negotiating strategic agreements for the company’s highest profile assets and helped develop creative funding solutions to solve capital budget constraints.

“I am excited to join the team at GoExpedi and contribute my legal and commercial experience to guide the company during this dynamic growth period,” said Gremillion. “GoExpedi’s innovative business model and enthusiastic team are destined for immense success, and I look forward to the challenges and growth opportunities ahead of me. My goal is to ensure the company’s legal team acts as a solid and supportive foundation on which to build that success.”

Gremillion graduated from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia with a Bachelor of Science in Economics as well as The University of Texas School of Law with high honors.

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston,, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company’s innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.