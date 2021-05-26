Industrial & Energy MRO Distributor GoExpedi Adds General Counsel

GoExpedi has appointed a renowned corporate energy lawyer to spearhead its legal strategy.

May 26th, 2021
GoExpedi
Go Expedi 4

HOUSTON — GoExpedi, an e-commerce, supply chain and analytics company that is reinventing procurement for industrial and energy MRO, announced Tuesday that it has appointed Julie Gremillion as General Counsel.

GremillionGremillionGremillion is a corporate attorney with more than 10 years of experience in working with energy companies. She will be responsible for leading all aspects of GoExpedi’s legal strategy, managing compliance and risk throughout the organization; working closely with senior leadership and the Board of Directors as a strategic advisor on legal and business matters affecting the company; and providing legal support for transactional matters, strategic opportunities and day-to-day operations.

“We are thrilled to have found Julie, one of the most experienced, savvy and well-rounded legal counsels in the industry,” said Tim Neal, GoExpedi CEO. “Her legal background in the energy space is beyond reproach. As we enter this next critical phase of growth, Julie’s combined commercial and legal expertise will provide us with a platform for long-term and sustainable success.”

Gremillion spent nearly a decade at two preeminent international law firms, Jones Day and Sidley Austin, working on a variety of public and private transactions and negotiating numerous commercial agreements for her clients. Following her law firm work, she joined the corporate development team at Anadarko where she managed the execution of a strategic divestment plan involving 12 transactions totaling more than $8 billion and served as a strategic advisor to senior leadership on related compliance and risk management matters. She also played a key role in negotiating strategic agreements for the company’s highest profile assets and helped develop creative funding solutions to solve capital budget constraints.

Go Expedi Tg“I am excited to join the team at GoExpedi and contribute my legal and commercial experience to guide the company during this dynamic growth period,” said Gremillion. “GoExpedi’s innovative business model and enthusiastic team are destined for immense success, and I look forward to the challenges and growth opportunities ahead of me. My goal is to ensure the company’s legal team acts as a solid and supportive foundation on which to build that success.”

Gremillion graduated from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia with a Bachelor of Science in Economics as well as The University of Texas School of Law with high honors.

Launched in 2017 and based in Houston,, GoExpedi provides over 200,000 critical parts and supplies with complete transparency on price, supplier choice and availability through its online e-commerce platform. The company’s innovative supply chain model has created a business that delivers the right part, at the right time, overcoming a fundamental challenge for the industry. Staffed by experts with oilfield management experience and backed by innovative technology, GoExpedi is able to deliver an incredible service at a lower cost than traditional suppliers.

Related
Go Expedi
E-Commerce-Based MRO Distributor GoExpedi Appoints SVP of Sales
May 13th, 2021
Go Expedi 3
Oil & Gas MRO Distributor GoExpedi Opens New Pittsburgh Warehouse
Apr 14th, 2021
More in Staffing Changes
4 CFOs Who Are Doing it Right
Sponsored
4 CFOs Who Are Doing it Right
Successful CFOs don't have super powers, just powerful new tools, like self-driving software and blockchain. This white paper discusses the new tools and provides four CFOs who are using them to their fullest potential.
Apr 26th, 2021
Wildeck
Wildeck Adds New CFO
Jon Mueller will lead the preparation, consolidation and management of all financial activities for the Waukesha, WI-based manufacturer.
Apr 26th, 2021
In this file photo, a Boeing 737 Max jet prepares to land at Boeing Field.
Boeing Extends CEO's Term
The vote of confidence comes as Boeing continues to struggle to recover from two crashes and the pandemic.
Apr 21st, 2021
Channellock Er
Channellock Appoints Marketing, Product Managers
Company veterans Lynn Reynolds and Ken Burchill have been promoted into higher managerial roles.
Apr 20th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Appoints 3 Area Leaders
The promotions come at the upcoming retirement of 44-year Winsupply area leader Mike Larkin.
Apr 14th, 2021
Amt Sdfa
AMT Elects New Board Leadership, Chairman
See who leads the Association for Manufacturing Technology in 2021-2022
Apr 13th, 2021
Pip
PIP Adds Industrial Safety Marketing Director
Laura Proctor joins the hand protection and PPE supplier, having spent most her career in senior management positions at major safety providers.
Apr 12th, 2021
Cintas Rftw Logo Signage
Cintas CEO to Retire May 31
The uniform, jansan and safety products supplier also named the successor for Scott Farmer, who has been the company's CEO for the past 18 years.
Apr 8th, 2021
Markforged Primary Logo K
Metal 3D Printing Supplier Markforged Appoints New CFO
Mark Schwartz has extensive experience leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies.
Apr 8th, 2021
1555952033008
Engine Drive Supplier Dayco Adds Talent in Management, Engineering & Sales
The Michigan-based drive systems designer, manufacturer and distributor has more than 40 locations in 22 countries.
Apr 7th, 2021
Motion Asasdf
More Leadership Moves: Motion Appoints Director of Corporate Development
The news comes just four days after the MROP giant announced a new head of automation.
Apr 5th, 2021
Ad Afasfd
AD Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer
Marty McLaughlin will collaborate with AD's members and boards in identifying new areas of added value.
Apr 4th, 2021