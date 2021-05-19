Sonepar USA Appoints OneSource Head as West Region President

Dana Mouritzen succeeds 50-year industry veteran Jon Mitchell in the role.

May 19th, 2021
Sonepar USA
Sonepar Usa S

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced that Dana Mouritzen has been named as president for the West Region following 50-year industry veteran Jon Mitchell.

MouritzenMouritzenTransitioning from his current role as president of OneSource Distributors, Dana will assume the post as of July 1. “Dana has done a tremendous job leading OneSource over the past five years,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “He is a results- and process-driven leader who applies data analytics to develop and execute very successful customer-focused strategies,” he added. “We are fortunate to have someone with his broad experience and talent leading the deployment of our strategic plan for the West Region.” 

Dana began his career in the industry as a field sales representative for Orange County Wholesale Electric, which was later acquired by OneSource. Before becoming President of OneSource in 2016, Dana held various sales and leadership positions that expanded his scope and responsibilities. Dana’s impressive credentials include a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from California Polytechnic University, Pomona, and an MBA from University of California at Irvine.

“I am honored to take up the mantle from a leader as accomplished, respected, and passionate as Jon Mitchell,” said Dana. “I am also energized by the strength of this team and the opportunity in front of us.”

Jon and Dana will be working together over the next month to provide a smooth transition for the West Region.

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B-to-B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. We are a proud member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.

More in Staffing Changes
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Sponsored
7 Actions Distributors Need to Take Now
Fortune favors the bold, and in order to get through this crisis, distributors must take decisive action. This new industry playbook gives you the seven actions distributors need to take to move their companies in the right direction.
Apr 5th, 2021
Channellock Er
Channellock Appoints Marketing, Product Managers
Company veterans Lynn Reynolds and Ken Burchill have been promoted into higher managerial roles.
Apr 20th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Appoints 3 Area Leaders
The promotions come at the upcoming retirement of 44-year Winsupply area leader Mike Larkin.
Apr 14th, 2021
Amt Sdfa
AMT Elects New Board Leadership, Chairman
See who leads the Association for Manufacturing Technology in 2021-2022
Apr 13th, 2021
Pip
PIP Adds Industrial Safety Marketing Director
Laura Proctor joins the hand protection and PPE supplier, having spent most her career in senior management positions at major safety providers.
Apr 12th, 2021
Cintas Rftw Logo Signage
Cintas CEO to Retire May 31
The uniform, jansan and safety products supplier also named the successor for Scott Farmer, who has been the company's CEO for the past 18 years.
Apr 8th, 2021
Markforged Primary Logo K
Metal 3D Printing Supplier Markforged Appoints New CFO
Mark Schwartz has extensive experience leading capital markets transactions and as part of management teams at high-growth hardware manufacturing and SaaS and AI companies.
Apr 8th, 2021
1555952033008
Engine Drive Supplier Dayco Adds Talent in Management, Engineering & Sales
The Michigan-based drive systems designer, manufacturer and distributor has more than 40 locations in 22 countries.
Apr 7th, 2021
Motion Asasdf
More Leadership Moves: Motion Appoints Director of Corporate Development
The news comes just four days after the MROP giant announced a new head of automation.
Apr 5th, 2021
Ad Afasfd
AD Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer
Marty McLaughlin will collaborate with AD's members and boards in identifying new areas of added value.
Apr 4th, 2021
Ehgdsr
Builders FirstSource Completes BMC Merger, CEO Succession
Ninety days after originally announcing the merger, Dave Flitman is now CEO of Builders FirstSource, succeeding the retiring Chad Crow.
Apr 1st, 2021
Optimas Logo
Optimas Solutions Appoints New COO
Daniel Harms will lead Optimas’ distribution center operations in the US, along with the North Ameirca sourcing and supply chain teams.
Apr 1st, 2021