Sonepar USA Appoints OneSource Head as West Region President

CHARLESTON, SC — Sonepar USA, a subsidiary of the privately held Sonepar Group, announced that Dana Mouritzen has been named as president for the West Region following 50-year industry veteran Jon Mitchell.

Transitioning from his current role as president of OneSource Distributors, Dana will assume the post as of July 1. “Dana has done a tremendous job leading OneSource over the past five years,” said Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America. “He is a results- and process-driven leader who applies data analytics to develop and execute very successful customer-focused strategies,” he added. “We are fortunate to have someone with his broad experience and talent leading the deployment of our strategic plan for the West Region.”

Dana began his career in the industry as a field sales representative for Orange County Wholesale Electric, which was later acquired by OneSource. Before becoming President of OneSource in 2016, Dana held various sales and leadership positions that expanded his scope and responsibilities. Dana’s impressive credentials include a BS degree in Electrical Engineering from California Polytechnic University, Pomona, and an MBA from University of California at Irvine.

“I am honored to take up the mantle from a leader as accomplished, respected, and passionate as Jon Mitchell,” said Dana. “I am also energized by the strength of this team and the opportunity in front of us.”

Jon and Dana will be working together over the next month to provide a smooth transition for the West Region.

Sonepar USA is an independent, family-owned company with global market leadership in the B-to-B distribution of electrical, industrial and safety products, services and solutions. We are a proud member of the Sonepar Group, the world’s largest privately-held electrical distributor. Sonepar entered the US in 1998 and has continued to grow due to strategic acquisitions and organic growth. Today, Sonepar USA is represented by 13 locally managed operating companies with over 700 locations nationwide.