Grainger-Owned Imperial Supplies Relocating North Carolina Warehouse

Imperial’s new DC will be located seven miles from its current location and will more than triple its footprint.

Apr 6th, 2021
Imperial Supplies
GREEN BAY, WI,— Imperial Supplies, LLC, a W.W. Grainger company, announced Tuesday that it will be moving its Charlotte, NC warehouse operations to the new Granite Industrial Park development in Salisbury, NC.

Imperial’s new distribution center will be located seven miles from its current location in Salisbury and will more than triple the footprint of its current facility – from 48,000 square feet to 150,000 square feet. As one of five distribution centers nationwide, this investment will allow Imperial to offer more value-add services and achieve better fulfillment rates for its growing Southeastern U.S. customer base. The new, expanded facility will embrace investments in automation and an innovative, high-density storage system.

“We are excited to expand our footprint in one of the newer developments in Salisbury, North Carolina, that allows us to continue to be part of the same community as we have for 26 years,” said Jenny Lowe, Vice President, Human Resources, Imperial Supplies. “Our goal is to continue to serve our customers that need a fleet maintenance supplier that can deliver parts quickly and efficiently. With the expanded facility and our innovative storage system, we look forward to continuing to provide excellent customer service with talent from the local area.”

Imperial anticipates it will be growing its workforce by 20 percent to support the larger facility, which will create additional warehouse material handling jobs in the Salisbury area.

Imperial offers:

  • A competitive wage and day-one benefits including medical, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance
  • Excellent work-life balance, 18 days paid time off plus six paid holidays
  • Generous 401K program with automatic vesting in company contributions
  • Education reimbursement and opportunities for internal advancement and professional growth

Imperial expects the new distribution center to be operational in April of this year and tentatively plans to celebrate the grand opening in summer 2021 following local health guidelines. Imperial does not expect any disruptions for its existing employees or customers.

 

