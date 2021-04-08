Accutek, Diebold Partner on Toolholding Offerings

ADDISON, IL — Timothy Fara, executive vice president of sales and marketing at toolholding and workholding products manufacturer Accutek Inc., announced Monday the company's new partnership with Helmut Diebold GmbH & Co. of Jungingen, Germany. Diebold has been a high-quality manufacturer of technology for toolholding, shrink fit, measuring and spindle for the global markets since 1952. Their technology advancements in shrink fit tooling and machine technology have been at the forefront of the industry. Their machine tool spindle technology is of the finest quality in the machine tool industry.

Accutek, with its CNC toolholder technology and CNC workholding technology will expand is product offering to include the toolholder technology of Diebold as well as its shrink machine technology to further support their distribution partners and metalworking customers through Mexico, Canada and the United States. Accutek will not only sell the Diebold products but also service and support all application requirements to maintain a strong quality and service position in the markets it serves.

With the partnership with Diebold, Accutek will be adding the following products to their already strong product offering:

Goldring Toolholders

CentroGrip Micro-Precision ER Collet system



UltraGrip Power Milling Chucks



JetSleeve 2.0 Shrink Fit Coolant Holders



UltraJet 3.0 Innovative Coolant-thru Power Chucks



Diebold ER Shrink - ER collets with Shrink Fit technology



DMS – Diebold Modular ER Tooling System

ThermoGrip Shrink Fit Machine Technology

MS502-P Mini-Shrink Fit machine



US 1100V – Vertical Shrink Fit Machine



US 1100H – Horizontal Shrink Fit Machines



US 1100VT – Vertical Shrink Fit machines with Integral Solution Cooling



Patented Pyrometer Coil Technology for all US 1100 machines

Measuring Technology

Clamping Force Tester



HSK Taper and D-BT Taper Measuring Gauges



VEG Presetting and Measuring Systems



3D Edge Finder Technology

Accutek, a manufacturer of tool holder and work holding products, has a strong industrial distributor partner support system throughout North America servicing all of Mexico, Canada and United States manufacturing businesses.