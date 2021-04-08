Accutek, Diebold Partner on Toolholding Offerings

Accutek will expand its product offering to include Germany-based Diebold's toolholder and shrink machine technology to support distribution partners and metalworking customers.

Apr 8th, 2021
Accutek
Accutek

ADDISON, IL — Timothy Fara, executive vice president of sales and marketing at toolholding and workholding products manufacturer Accutek Inc., announced Monday the company's new partnership with Helmut Diebold GmbH & Co. of Jungingen, Germany. Diebold has been a high-quality manufacturer of technology for S Diebold Logotoolholding, shrink fit, measuring and spindle for the global markets since 1952. Their technology advancements in shrink fit tooling and machine technology have been at the forefront of the industry. Their machine tool spindle technology is of the finest quality in the machine tool industry. 

Accutek, with its CNC toolholder technology and CNC workholding technology will expand is product offering to include the toolholder technology of Diebold as well as its shrink machine technology to further support their distribution partners and metalworking customers through Mexico, Canada and the United States. Accutek will not only sell the Diebold products but also service and support all application requirements to maintain a strong quality and service position in the markets it serves. 

Logo Accutek (002)With the partnership with Diebold, Accutek will be adding the following products to their already strong product offering: 

  • Goldring Toolholders 
    • CentroGrip Micro-Precision ER Collet system 
    • UltraGrip Power Milling Chucks 
    • JetSleeve 2.0 Shrink Fit Coolant Holders 
    • UltraJet 3.0 Innovative Coolant-thru Power Chucks 
    • Diebold ER Shrink - ER collets with Shrink Fit technology 
    • DMS – Diebold Modular ER Tooling System 
  • ThermoGrip Shrink Fit Machine Technology 
    • MS502-P Mini-Shrink Fit machine 
    • US 1100V – Vertical Shrink Fit Machine 
    • US 1100H – Horizontal Shrink Fit Machines 
    • US 1100VT – Vertical Shrink Fit machines with Integral Solution Cooling 
    • Patented Pyrometer Coil Technology for all US 1100 machines 
  • Measuring Technology 
    • Clamping Force Tester 
    • HSK Taper and D-BT Taper Measuring Gauges 
    • VEG Presetting and Measuring Systems 
    • 3D Edge Finder Technology 

Accutek, a manufacturer of tool holder and work holding products, has a strong industrial distributor partner support system throughout North America servicing all of Mexico, Canada and United  States manufacturing businesses.

More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Eddietn
5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual
ID editor Mike Hockett chats with MSC's head of sales and customer success on what led to the strategic move.
Mar 25th, 2021
Asdfas
Weiler Abrasives Offers Program to Manage Consumable Spend
The step-by-step assessment gathers data related to abrasives cost weighed against output.
Mar 24th, 2021
Everett Exterior
Stellar Industrial Supply Launches New B2B Website
The new site lets partners and suppliers better segment and target customers while delivering more personalized and streamlined shopping experiences.
Mar 23rd, 2021
Asdfsad
Automotive Supplier Ramco Consolidates Brands, Launches New Website
Formerly known as Copa Tool, Ramco's hub for machining expertise in South Lyon, MI, will now be known as Ramco Michigan.
Mar 19th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Opens HVAC, Plumbing Branch in East Tennessee
Just southeast of Knoxville, the branch will serve HVAC and plumbing contractors.
Mar 17th, 2021
Image
Amazon Business Just Hit $25 Billion in Annual Sales
In less than 6 years, the B2B e-commerce marketplace has grown sales to more than twice the size of Grainger.
Mar 16th, 2021
Workers complete a Volkswagen ID.3 body on the assembly line in Zwickau, Germany, Feb. 25, 2020.
Volkswagen Plans Six Battery Factories to Ramp Up Electrics
The automaker also plans a five-fold expansion of fast-charging stations by 2025.
Mar 16th, 2021
Dakota Supply Groupa
Dakota Supply Group Opening New South Dakota Branch in April
It'll be the distributor's seventh location in the state and 36th across five states.
Mar 15th, 2021
Group 159 2
Conexiom Details 2020 Expansion, Including Major New Clients and Doubled Headcount
The sales order automation provider for manufacturers and distributors also achieved a net promotor score of 72.
Mar 5th, 2021
Skf Er
SKF Spending $47M to Modernize Italy Plant
The move will bring the manufacturing of super-precision bearings for industrial applications into the group's largest manufacturing site in Italy.
Mar 5th, 2021
Winsupplyasdf
Winsupply Opens HVAC Branch in Far Southern Texas
The new location serves HVAC contractors in the Rio Grande Valley of southern Texas.
Mar 3rd, 2021