Adhesive Manufacturer Penalized for Chemical Safety Violations

A manufacturer of adhesives and sealants will pay $345,000 to settle alleged Clean Air Act violations at a facility in Massachusetts.

The Environmental Protection Agency alleged that ITW Polymers Sealants failed to properly inspect and maintain storage tanks and pipes.

The tanks contain toxic and highly flammable substances which are transported through pipes to its manufacturing operations.

Two tanks were missing overflow controls, and many spill-control basins were chipped and cracked.

EPA officials said the company agreed to address the problems following the agency’s inspection.

Most of the corrections have been made and the remaining work will be completed by the end of May.

The company also agreed to a follow-up compliance audit.

ITW, based in Houston, is a subsidiary of Illinois Tools Works.

