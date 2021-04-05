Factory Worker Arrested After Active Shooter April Fools Prank

It came just two weeks after a deadly shooting at a distribution center in Southeast Wisconsin.

Apr 5th, 2021
Unit 202 ProductionsAlex ShanahanMike Hockett

Every April 1st, many of us fall victim to April Fools’ jokes, especially in the age of social media. The vast majority of them are harmless, even if they’re annoying. But it was the opposite last week for a factory in Ohio, which suffered a prank that went way, way too far.

An employee at the Navistar truck and van assembly factory in Springfield falsely reported an active shooter there on April 1st, prompting a widespread law enforcement response to the plant.

According to local law enforcement, the employee — a 57-year-old woman from nearby New Carlisle, Ohio — texted her sister that morning saying an active shooter was reported at the plant. That sister then called 911, which led to the county-wide police response.

Deputies reportedly first arrived at the plant within two minutes of the call and immediately began searching the facility for an active shooter before they were eventually alerted that it was an April Fools joke.

According to local news reports, the 911 dispatch quoted the sister saying: “She said there was a guy that got fired yesterday and he came in with a gun and they are barricaded with the lights off in an office. She sent me a text, and I’m afraid to text her if they are barricaded and hiding.”

The worker was arrested for inciting panic and booked into Clark County Jail, where bond was set for $2,500.

A Clark County Sheriff’s office major said, “She put a lot of people in danger today over a stupid joke.”

Besides the aspect of inducing a panic, who does that to their sister?

The incident is especially in bad taste considering a growing number of deadly factory shootings in recent years, including one just two weeks earlier at a Roundy’s food distribution center in Southeast Wisconsin, where an employee gunned down two co-workers before killing himself.

More
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Wag Press Release Image (1)
Würth Industry North America Forms Würth Additive Group
It will provide 3D printing products and services, which WINA began offering in 2017 and has expanded since.
Apr 1st, 2021
I Stock 1128237628
Pandemic Setting Back Gender Parity in Workforce
Already not expected for a century, gender parity may have to wait dozens more years to come about because of the coronavirus’ impact.
Mar 31st, 2021
This Feb. 9, 2021 photo file photo, a car enters an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers in Bessemer, Ala. Organizers are pushing for some 6,000 Amazon workers to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on the promise it will lead to better working conditions, better pay and more respect. Amazon is pushing back, arguing that it already offers more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama and workers get such benefits as health care, vision and dental insurance without paying union dues.
Amazon Vote May Spark More Union Pushes
What happens inside a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, could have major implications not just for the country's second-largest employer but the labor movement at large.
Mar 30th, 2021
Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are hoping to become the retailer’s first unionized employees in the U.S.
What's at Stake in Amazon's Alabama Union Vote
Five questions answered.
Mar 30th, 2021
Mm 200 Thumb
Texas Man’s Loan Fraud Funded Lavish Lifestyle
Dinesh Sah got his hands on about $17.7 million.
Mar 29th, 2021
AeroMobil's flying car prototype passed recent airworthiness tests.
Worker Paid in Pennies, Flying Car Prototype Tested & Skyscraper-Sized Cargo Ship Blocks Canal
Also on the podcast, China flexes on eavesdropping Teslas, major automaker closes factory toilets and Grape Nuts are back (phew).
Mar 29th, 2021
In this Feb. 9 file photo, Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers in Bessemer, Ala.
Voting on Amazon Union Vote in Alabama Closes Monday
If organizers are successful, it could lead to a chain reaction of other unionization pushes at Amazon facilities.
Mar 29th, 2021
01 Ind Cover March April2021asdf
ID's March/April Digital Edition
ID's March/April digital edition features our annual Guide to the Modern Sales Organization, led by a comprehensive, "The State of Women in Industrial Distribution", along with a handful of other features.
Mar 29th, 2021
In Depth Page 10 Photo
The State of Women in Industrial Distribution
Hear from nine women in the industry about their experiences, perceptions and outlook for women in a male-dominated field.
Mar 29th, 2021
I Stock 148167877
Worker Receives Final Paycheck in Pennies
And they were covered in oil.
Mar 25th, 2021
Eddietn
5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual
ID editor Mike Hockett chats with MSC's head of sales and customer success on what led to the strategic move.
Mar 25th, 2021