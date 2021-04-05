Today in Manufacturing Ep. 9: GM’s $9K Pickup, Another SpaceX Failure & Americans Won't Buy American

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast.

Today in Manufacturing Podcast

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss:

In 2017, a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that 70 percent of Americans believe it is “very important” or “somewhat important” to buy U.S. goods, but 37 percent said they wouldn’t pay more for those goods. The poll was recently re-issued and despite supply chain challenges and fears over many critical goods being sub-par or unavailable, the results are virtually unchanged.

Boston Dynamics has a new robot: Stretch. The new robot is designed to move boxes around warehouses and distribution centers.

It can move up to 800 cases per hour, picking up boxes around 50 pounds. The timing couldn't be more perfect as demand in e-commerce continues to surge.

On Monday, tugboats, helped by the tides, were able to free the massive Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. It was stuck for the better part of a week and the traffic jam held up $9 billion a day in global trade and further strained supply chains.

Another week, another SpaceX failure. This time, it was a failed landing that caused the futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to break apart right before touchdown.

Motor1 reports that Wuling, a joint venture between GM and China’s SAIC Motor, has unveiled its debut pickup. The Zhengtu will cost 58,800 Chinese Yuan — or just north of $9,000 American.

In Case You Missed It:

On March 29th, Volkswagen announced plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen.” Around this time of year, I try to check everything, twice. This year, Cauliflower Peeps almost got me, because they seemed even more realistic than changing Volkswagen to Voltswagen. When I first heard the news, I’ll admit that I bought it mostly because I’ve been in those boardrooms and brainstorming sessions when decisions are made that leave you shaking your head.

With American’s hunger for both pizza delivery and 80’s nostalgia continuing to run strong, Pizza Hut is looking to gobble up the competition with what the company is calling their Newstalgia campaign.

According to the National Safety Council, pandemic-related factors led Americans to driving 13 percent fewer miles in 2020. Still, the country experienced a 24 percent increase in the rate of road-related deaths – the largest year-over-year increase in 96 years.

