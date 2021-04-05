Today in Manufacturing Ep. 9: GM’s $9K Pickup, Another SpaceX Failure & Americans Won't Buy American

Also on the podcast, VW's hoax, massive ship freed and Boston Dynamics made a new robot.

Apr 5th, 2021
David ManteyAnna WellsJeff Reinke

Editor's note: Download and listen to the audio version below and click here to subscribe to the podcast.

Welcome to the Today in Manufacturing Podcast, a new podcast brought to you by the editors from Manufacturing.net and Industrial Equipment News (IEN).

In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward. This week, we discuss:

Americans Still Won't Pay More for USA-Made Goods

In 2017, a Reuters/Ipsos poll revealed that 70 percent of Americans believe it is “very important” or “somewhat important” to buy U.S. goods, but 37 percent said they wouldn’t pay more for those goods. The poll was recently re-issued and despite supply chain challenges and fears over many critical goods being sub-par or unavailable, the results are virtually unchanged.

New Boston Dynamics Robot Moves 800 Cases Per Hour

Boston Dynamics has a new robot: Stretch. The new robot is designed to move boxes around warehouses and distribution centers.

It can move up to 800 cases per hour, picking up boxes around 50 pounds. The timing couldn't be more perfect as demand in e-commerce continues to surge.

Nearly a Week Later, Massive Ship Freed in Suez Canal

On Monday, tugboats, helped by the tides, were able to free the massive Ever Given ship from the Suez Canal. It was stuck for the better part of a week and the traffic jam held up $9 billion a day in global trade and further strained supply chains.

SpaceX Launches Test Rocket, Breaks Apart Before Landing

Another week, another SpaceX failure. This time, it was a failed landing that caused the futuristic, bullet-shaped Starship to break apart right before touchdown.

GM’s $9,000 Pickup

Motor1 reports that Wuling, a joint venture between GM and China’s SAIC Motor, has unveiled its debut pickup. The Zhengtu will cost 58,800 Chinese Yuan — or just north of $9,000 American.

In Case You Missed It:

Volkswagen's Planned 'Name Change' an Apparent Hoax

On March 29th, Volkswagen announced plans to change its brand name in the United States to “Voltswagen.” Around this time of year, I try to check everything, twice. This year, Cauliflower Peeps almost got me, because they seemed even more realistic than changing Volkswagen to Voltswagen. When I first heard the news, I’ll admit that I bought it mostly because I’ve been in those boardrooms and brainstorming sessions when decisions are made that leave you shaking your head.

Pizza Hut Delivering AR Pac Man 

With American’s hunger for both pizza delivery and 80’s nostalgia continuing to run strong, Pizza Hut is looking to gobble up the competition with what the company is calling their Newstalgia campaign.

The 5 Most Dangerous States for Drivers

According to the National Safety Council, pandemic-related factors led Americans to driving 13 percent fewer miles in 2020. Still, the country experienced a 24 percent increase in the rate of road-related deaths – the largest year-over-year increase in 96 years.

Please make sure to like, subscribe and share the podcast. You could also help us out a lot by giving the podcast a positive review on Apple podcast or whatever platform you use. Finally, to email the podcast, you can reach any of us at Jeff, Anna or David @ien.com, with “Email the Podcast” in the subject line.

More
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
Wag Press Release Image (1)
Würth Industry North America Forms Würth Additive Group
It will provide 3D printing products and services, which WINA began offering in 2017 and has expanded since.
Apr 1st, 2021
I Stock 1128237628
Pandemic Setting Back Gender Parity in Workforce
Already not expected for a century, gender parity may have to wait dozens more years to come about because of the coronavirus’ impact.
Mar 31st, 2021
This Feb. 9, 2021 photo file photo, a car enters an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers in Bessemer, Ala. Organizers are pushing for some 6,000 Amazon workers to join the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union on the promise it will lead to better working conditions, better pay and more respect. Amazon is pushing back, arguing that it already offers more than twice the minimum wage in Alabama and workers get such benefits as health care, vision and dental insurance without paying union dues.
Amazon Vote May Spark More Union Pushes
What happens inside a warehouse in Bessemer, Alabama, could have major implications not just for the country's second-largest employer but the labor movement at large.
Mar 30th, 2021
Amazon workers in Bessemer, Alabama, are hoping to become the retailer’s first unionized employees in the U.S.
What's at Stake in Amazon's Alabama Union Vote
Five questions answered.
Mar 30th, 2021
Mm 200 Thumb
Texas Man’s Loan Fraud Funded Lavish Lifestyle
Dinesh Sah got his hands on about $17.7 million.
Mar 29th, 2021
AeroMobil's flying car prototype passed recent airworthiness tests.
Worker Paid in Pennies, Flying Car Prototype Tested & Skyscraper-Sized Cargo Ship Blocks Canal
Also on the podcast, China flexes on eavesdropping Teslas, major automaker closes factory toilets and Grape Nuts are back (phew).
Mar 29th, 2021
In this Feb. 9 file photo, Michael Foster of the Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union holds a sign outside an Amazon facility where labor is trying to organize workers in Bessemer, Ala.
Voting on Amazon Union Vote in Alabama Closes Monday
If organizers are successful, it could lead to a chain reaction of other unionization pushes at Amazon facilities.
Mar 29th, 2021
01 Ind Cover March April2021asdf
ID's March/April Digital Edition
ID's March/April digital edition features our annual Guide to the Modern Sales Organization, led by a comprehensive, "The State of Women in Industrial Distribution", along with a handful of other features.
Mar 29th, 2021
In Depth Page 10 Photo
The State of Women in Industrial Distribution
Hear from nine women in the industry about their experiences, perceptions and outlook for women in a male-dominated field.
Mar 29th, 2021
I Stock 148167877
Worker Receives Final Paycheck in Pennies
And they were covered in oil.
Mar 25th, 2021
Eddietn
5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual
ID editor Mike Hockett chats with MSC's head of sales and customer success on what led to the strategic move.
Mar 25th, 2021