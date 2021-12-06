Fastenal Opens New HQ Office in Downtown Winona

The opening came about 30 months after plans were initially announced for the nearly 100,000-square-foot facility.

Dec 6th, 2021
The facility is coupled with multistack eco-friendly modular chillers and 450 rooftop solar panels.
C.D. Smith Construction

WINONA, MN — Fastenal has opened the doors to its new 97,600-square-foot corporate office, welcoming 450 Fastenal Employees to downtown Winona, MN.

Fastenal selected the historic Mississippi riverfront site to provide an economic boost in downtown Winona.

"We saw this as a community service project," Dana Johnson, VP Corporate Real Estate at Fastenal, says. "We felt that if we brought 300-400 jobs downtown, it would help Winona grow and prosper by attracting small businesses to the riverfront, encouraging entrepreneurship, and become a vibrant place graduating college students would want to move to."

Designed by The Kubala Washatko Architects (TKWA), the mass timber frame building reflects an environmentally conscious design with timeless characteristics that pay homage to the downtown riverfront area, including locally sourced Winona stone and mixed media building materials. Intended to look like a hundred-year-old building from afar, the new office perfectly blends into Winona's historic landscape. Up close, modern features tout Fastenal's manufacturing and supply capabilities. From exposed X-bracing right down to every single nut and bolt, Fastenal products can be seen incorporated into the building.

C.D. Smith Construction (La Crosse, WI) managed the 16-month construction project. The original building concept consisted of a steel frame core. With a growing focus on building sustainability and advancing occupants' health and well-being, the project team at C.D. Smith and TKWA proposed an alternative mass timber frame. Intrigued by the concept and benefits it would provide, Fastenal moved forward with the mass timber design.

"It's fascinating to learn about biophilia in architecture," Johnson shares. "The wood gives our new building energy and a vibe of its own. People want to stay longer because the environment is appealing. It has also promoted bigger thinking and innovation. So much so that we are now looking at how to incorporate things we've learned on this project into our other locations."

C.D. Smith Construction self-performed the concrete footings and foundation, steel and wood erection, rough and finished carpentry, and brick and stone masonry. Winona Heating and Ventilating's provided HVAC engineering and design services for a state-of-the-art HVAC system. Coupled with Multistack eco-friendly modular chillers and 450 rooftop solar panels, Fastenal's new office building is impressively sustainable and efficient.

About C.D. Smith

C.D. Smith Construction is an industry leader in safely providing the highest quality commercial construction services. Utilizing an integrated approach and self-performing trade services combined with technical expertise, our team serves as a solutions provider throughout all phases of a project from planning through construction. With veteran leadership, and a dedication to our employees and clients, we proudly place our name on projects of all sizes across the United States.

