November Marks Another Strong Month for Fastenal Sales Growth

Overall sales growth slightly trailed October's, while sales of fastener products continued to accelerate.

Dec 6th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Fastenal Branch Adsf 61aa8a1be4f0e

Fastenal reported its November sales results on Dec. 6, with the results showing another solid month of strong sales growth across the board as the distributor's core product demand and product mix continue to match or exceed their pre-pandemic levels.

The Winona, MN-based company —  No. 4 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — posted total November sales of $524.2 million, up 18.9 percent year-over-year and up 1.4 percent from October. Fastenal's November daily sales grew 13.2 percent year-over-year as November had one additional selling day compared to a year earlier, following October's 14.1 percent growth.

By product line in November:

  • Daily sales of fasteners grew 23.7 percent year-over-year, outpacing October's growth of 23.2 percent and a complete reserval of a 1.7 percent decline a year earlier
  • Daily sales of safety products grew 0.4 percent year-over-year, down from 2.9 percent growth in October and a fraction of the 35.9 percent surge seen a year earlier
  • Daily sales of all other products grew 11.7 percent year-over-year, trailing October's 12.3 percent and dwarfing the 1.7 percent growth of a year earlier.

By end market in November:

  • Daily sales to manufacturing customers grew 22.6 percent year-over-year, trailing October's 22.9 percent and dwarfing the 1.4 percent growth of a year earlier
  • Daily sales to non-residential construction customers grew 16.6 percent year-over-year, outpacing October's 14.2 percent and a complete reversal of a 10.2 percent decline from a year earlier

By geography in November

  • Daily sales in the United States grew 12.8 percent year-over-year, nearly matching October's 13.0 percent (+5.4% a year earlier)
  • Daily sales in Canada/Mexico grew 14.1 percent year-over-year, trailing October's 20.0 percent (+9.7% a year earlier)
  • Daily sales to the rest of international grew 17.9 percent year-over-year, trailing October's 21.9 percent (+28.7% a year earlier)

By customer/channel type in November

  • Daily sales in national accounts grew 19.0 percent, outpacing October's 18.0 percent (+8.0% a year earlier)
  • Daily sales in non-national accounts grew 6.0 percent, trailing October's 8.0 percent (+6.0% a year earlier)
  • 78.0 percent of Fastenal's top 100 national accounts grew in November, outpacing October's 75.0 percent (+36.0% a year earlier)
  • 71.3 percent of Fastenal's public branches grew in November, trailing October's 72.3 percent (+52% a year earlier)

Headcount

  • Fastenal ended November with a total headcount of 20,523, down 166 from October and up 0.8 percent year-over-year
  • Fastenal ended November with 13,437 total selling personnel, up 48 percent from October and up 1.9 percent year-over-year

Fastenal will report its December and 2021 fourth quarter and full year financial results on Jan. 19, 2022.

More in Earnings
10 Common Operational KPIs
Sponsored
10 Common Operational KPIs
A closer look at the top 10 operational KPIs that could prove vital to enterprise-wide success and employee engagement. Editors David Mantey and Jeff Reinke take a look at the top 10 Operational KPIs outlined in Oracle Netsuite's latest white paper.
Dec 1st, 2021
Parker Asdf
Parker Hannifin Sees Record Sales, Profits in Latest Quarter
The motion and control technologies supplier achieved first-quarter records for sales, segment operating margins and net income.
Nov 4th, 2021
Fastenal Branchses
Fastenal's October Shows Core Demand Continues to Accelerate
Strong daily sales growth outpaced September from both manufacturing and non-residential construction customers.
Nov 4th, 2021
Global Industrial Wer
Global Industrial's Q3 Sales Dip While Margins Hit Company Records
The company said that while demand accelerated throughout the quarter, supply chain issues led to significantly more open orders.
Nov 3rd, 2021
Kennametal Ww 5e398dff9d729
Strong Organic Growth Continues at Kennametal
Sales and profits had another solid showing for the tooling supplier in the July-September period, and it's forecasted to continue in the current quarter.
Nov 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1064235628 (1)
Wage Increases, Incentives Cost Amazon Nearly $1B in Q3
The e-commerce behemoth issued a subdued holiday quarter forecast after sales slowed in the July-September period.
Oct 29th, 2021
Grainger Show A
Grainger Sales Jump Nearly 12% in Q3 on Core Products Demand
Gross margin expanded in both High-Touch Solutions and Endless Assortment, as core-product growth outpaced slowing pandemic-related sales.
Oct 29th, 2021
Columbus Mc Kinnon Hoist 5f9ae5ab29c76 6102dea3ba396
Dorner Addition Continues to Power Major Growth at Columbus McKinnon
Excluding Dorner, the company still had robust organic sales growth.
Oct 28th, 2021
Lawson Products Sdf
Lawson Products Continues Strong Sales, Profit Growth in Q3
The MRO parts distributor's sales nearly matched the company record set in Q2.
Oct 28th, 2021
Applied Industrial Technologiesz
Applied Says 25 of its 30 Top Verticals Saw Organic Growth in Latest Quarter
The company's July-September sales were a company record, including major organic growth.
Oct 28th, 2021
Stanley Black & Decker Sfd
Stanley B&D Details Pricing, Productivity Actions as Q3 Organic Sales Gain 10%
To meet demand, the company said it's opening two new power tool plants and one new hand tool plant — all in North America.
Oct 28th, 2021
Boeing
Boeing Posts $109M Loss Amid Jet Production Issues
The problems have blocked deliveries of the 787.
Oct 27th, 2021