Fastenal's February Sales Jump 21% on Broad-Based Growth

While safety sales were resurgent across January and February, sales of core product lines have likewise accelerated.

Mar 4th, 2022
Mike Hockett
Fastenal
Fastenal reported its February sales results on March 4, with the results showing a continued big start to the year for the distributor as resurgent safety sales buoyed considerably accelerating sales of the company's core product lines.

The Winona, MN-based company —  No. 4 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List — posted total February sales of $531 million, up 21.3 percent year-over-year, with daily sales up by that same amount. Total sales trailed January's $540.5 million, in which daily sales grew 14.9 percent.

Fastenal Branch AdsfBy product line in February:

  • Daily sales of fasteners grew 28.0% year-over-year, accelerating from January's 20.9% growth.
  • After spiking throughout 2020 and then falling throughout 2021, daily sales of safety products jumped 18.8% in February, following 12.9% growth in January.
  • Daily sales of all other products grew 17.3% in February, accelerating from January's 11.0% growth.

By end market in February:

  • Daily sales to manufacturing customers grew 25.8% year-over-year, up from 20.8% growth in January.
  • Daily sales to non-residential construction customers grew 19.5% year-over-year, up from January's 12.9% growth.

By geography in February

  • Daily sales in the United States grew 22.0% year-over-year, up from January's 14.9% growth.
  • Daily sales in Canada/Mexico grew 20.6% year-over-year, up from January's 14.6% growth.
  • Daily sales to the rest of international grew 7.9% year-over-year, decelerating from January's 15.8% growth.

By customer/channel type in February

  • Daily sales in national accounts grew 26.0% year-over-year, outpacing January's 19.0% growth.
  • Daily sales in non-national accounts grew 16.0% year-over-year, outpacing January's 10.0% growth.
  • 89.0% of Fastenal's top 100 national accounts grew in January, following 85.0% in January.
  • 76.9% of Fastenal's public branches grew in January, topping January's 73.4%.

Headcount

  • Fastenal ended February with a total headcount of 20,961, up 1.1% from the end of January and up 1.9% year-over-year.
  • Fastenal ended February 13,683 total selling personnel, up 0.6% from January and up 3.0% year-over-year.
