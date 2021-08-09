Uline Offers $8,000 Year-End Bonus for New Warehouse Workers

It follows previous Uline bonus offerings of $6,000 and $7,000 over the past year, and shows the lengths that major distributors have resorted to for hiring.

Aug 9th, 2021
Mike Hockett
178140496 2562025490764030 7929862443957011330 N
Uline

Last September, packaging, material handling and industrial supplies distributor Uline made headlines by offering a $6,000 sign-on bonus when it was looking to fill 60 warehouse positions at one of its locations in southeast Wisconsin.

172610443 2551985061768073 6378694963440133830 NUlineThe company then upped that bonus offer this past February to more than $7,000 to fill 250 warehouse jobs in the same region, citing continued growth despite impacts from COVID-19.

Well, Uline has just outdone itself again. The company’s Careers website lists numerous upcoming hiring events during Augustat locations in Allentown, PA; Kenosha, WI; Hudson, WI; and Milton, Ontario, Canada; with each stating that new hires are eligible to receive a company-wide $8,000 year-end bonus.

A listing for weekly warehouse walk-in interviews in Allentown says the wages range from $23 to $35 per hour, while listings for events in Kenosha and Hudson show a range of $23 to $30. All listings detail job duties, benefits and employee perks.

174636019 2555043464795566 2549051930966427831 NUlinePleasant Prairie, WI-based Uline states that it employs over 7,000 warehouse workers across its 12 distribution facilities in the US.

The hiring push comes as many major distributors have struggled to fill warehouse positions throughout 2021 amid a tight labor market. The US unemployment rate dropped from 5.9 percent in June to 5.4 percent in July as the US added 943,000 jobs in July, including 10,700 in warehousing, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

In a blog earlier this month, Industrial Distribution recapped recent commentary from Grainger and Fastenal where those major distributors' CEOs detailed warehouse labor challenges they’ve faced in recent months.

“In response, we have increased our wages to attract and retain talent, especially in our distribution centers,” Grainger chairman and CEO D.G. Macpherson said in his company’s Q2 earnings call on July 30. “We've implemented robust training programs to onboard new team members and train existing team members to work throughout our buildings. We have made great progress in closing staff and gaps and will continue to do so over the third quarter.”

In a related note, as of Monday, Amazon is requiring all of its 900,000 US warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows similar steps at major retailers that include Walmart and Target.

172769962 2550644948568751 4112458578862843042 NUline

Related
In this Dec. 17, 2019, file photo, Amazon workers move containers to delivery trucks at an Amazon warehouse facility in Goodyear, Ariz. Starting Monday, Aug. 9, 2021, Amazon will be requiring all of its 900,000 U.S. warehouse workers to wear masks indoors, regardless of their vaccination status. The move follows steps by a slew of other retailers, including Walmart and Target, to mandate masks for their workers. In many of those cases the mandates apply to workers in locations of substantial COVID-19 transmission.
Amazon Mandates Masks for All Warehouse Workers
Aug 9th, 2021
Warehouse I8wgbd
Fastenal, Grainger Address Challenges in Labor, Transportation Costs
Aug 4th, 2021
More in Workforce Development
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 19th, 2021
In this April 28 photo, an employee manually assembles a circuit-board element before a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the opening of a Nanotronics manufacturing center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Employers Dial Up Pressure on Unvaccinated Workers
A growing number of businesses are imposing rules to make it more onerous for employees to refuse to get vaccinated.
Aug 2nd, 2021
I Stock 1266812038
What is the HIPAA Privacy Rule?
Certain exceptions exist.
Jul 28th, 2021
I Stock 1212241550
3 Keys to Attracting Next Generation Distribution Talent
For employees, a pandemic-driven paradigm shift in the meaning of job, career, growth and success is brewing. Here are the top areas for distributors to focus on.
Jul 26th, 2021
I Stock 1268488583
Why Women Need Male Allies in the Workplace
And why fighting everyday sexism enriches men too.
Jul 23rd, 2021
7 Eagle Group
Manufacturing Recruiting Solution Taps Cherished Resources
This business not only serves as a salute to veterans past and present, but it also helps them thrive in civilian life.
Jul 15th, 2021
Ep18
IBT Industrial Supply Goes All-In On Digital Offerings
IBT Industrial Solutions stops by to discuss its robust new digital offerings, which include a robust online training initiative and a help app that minimizes customers' downtime.
Jul 14th, 2021
Wages
Manufacturing Wages Now Competing with Fast Food, Retail
It's a big problem for the manufacturing industry.
Jun 23rd, 2021
Womenworkplace
Study: Women Comprise 41% of 2021 Supply Chain Workforce
That's a decent improvement from 2020, though a drop was seen in the amount of women who are executives.
Jun 21st, 2021
Pt Work Force
Here's How PTDA's PT Work Force is Supporting PT/MC Employers
See how the initiative provides resources to support power transmission/motion control employers in their recruitment and retention efforts as they navigate a new world of work post-pandemic.
Jun 21st, 2021
I Stock 1205217099
Amazon to Allow Office Employees to Work Remote 2 Days Per Week
Additionally, employees can work remotely from a domestic location for four full weeks each year.
Jun 11th, 2021
Mural at Amtrack-Metrolink Union Station, Los Angeles, Aug. 30, 2000.
Study: Racial Diversity Stagnated on Corporate Boards
Before racial justice protests swept the country last year, Black men were even losing ground.
Jun 9th, 2021