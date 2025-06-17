MSC Named a ‘Great Place to Work’

MSC Industrial Supply announced Monday that it has been recognized as a “Great Place to Work” by the certification’s namesake organization in the U.S. for the second consecutive year.

The Long Island-based distributor — no. 9 on ID’s latest Big 50 — was also certified in Canada, Mexico and the U.K. for the first time, company officials said.



“This recognition is a testament to the incredible culture we've built together at MSC,” MSC President and COO Martina McIsaac said in a statement. “We will continue to invest in our associates and maintain a workplace environment where everyone feels valued, respected and empowered to do their best work.”



Three-quarters of MSC employees surveyed by Great Place to Work indicated that the company was a great place to work, while 88% said that workers are made to feel welcome when joining the company.