Airgas Expands High School Welding Initiative

Industrial gas distributor Airgas announced Wednesday that 72 schools from 33 states will join the company’s High School Welding Education Initiative in the 2025 academic year.

The initiative has grown each year since 2019, the company said; since 2018, it has supported 162 schools — including 664 instructors and more than 12,000 students. Airgas said that nearly 1,900 students had secured jobs after graduating since 2021.

Participating schools are selected based on their welding programs, educators, local support from Airgas and a “high unmet need.” Schools receive customized mixes of hands-on teacher development, welding equipment, safety equipment and other resources.

“We are thrilled to expand the Airgas High School Welding Education Initiative and further our commitment to supporting welding education,” Airgas COO Jay Worley said in a statement. “By investing in these 72 programs, we are not only addressing a critical skills gap but also empowering students to pursue rewarding careers in welding, engineering and technical fields.”