Airgas Launches Women's PPE Line

Industrial gas distributor Airgas on Wednesday announced the launch of a new line of personal protective equipment tailored to "the unique needs of women in the welding industry."

"RADNOR," named for the company's Pennsylvania hometown, will include gloves, welding jackets and other products focused, Airgas officials said, on "fit, function and style." The company said that it worked to source materials and designs that prioritize safety and comfort.

“Our new RADNOR women's PPE line is a direct response to feedback from our customers and associates, while tapping into a significant growth market," Airgas COO Jay Worley said in a statement. "We've designed this collection with women in mind, ensuring proper fit and optimal performance without compromising style. We are committed to fostering an inclusive workforce where everyone is safely empowered to succeed.”

Airgas ranked no. 3 on ID's most recent Big 50 list.