PMA Educational Foundation Accepting Spring Scholarship Applications

CLEVELAND — The Precision Metalforming Association Educational Foundation, in partnership with 15 districts of the Precision Metalforming Association, is now accepting scholarship applications from high school students and others pursuing careers in the metalforming industry.

The deadline to apply for a PMAEF spring scholarship is March 16.

“Manufacturing offers outstanding career opportunities, yet companies in our industry continue to cite attracting, training and retaining workers as a top challenge,” said PMA President David Klotz. “One of the ways that the PMA Educational Foundation is addressing this challenge is through our scholarship program, which helps deserving individuals obtain the essential skills needed for careers in the industry. PMA is pleased that PMAEF and our local districts are leading the way in building the workforce of tomorrow.”

Scholarship applicants must be a high school senior and/or formally enrolled in a post-secondary metalforming/manufacturing/technology/engineering program; trades job training/apprenticeship; or a machining, CNC, tool & die, welding or stamping certificate program at an accredited institution with 20 or more contact hours.

The 15 PMA districts participating in the PMAEF scholarship program include: California, Chicago, Cleveland, East Michigan, Lone Star, Indiana, Mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley, New England, Southeast, Southern New England, Tennessee, Twin Cities, West Michigan and Wisconsin districts.

During the fall 2024 scholarship campaign, PMAEF and PMA districts provided $50,000 in scholarships to 27 talented individuals from 13 PMA districts, bringing the total awarded to nearly $200,000 since the program’s inception in 2020.

“Every year, our districts’ support of the PMAEF scholarship program continues to grow,” said Randy Kish, PMA member engagement manager. “Their support allowed a record number of aspiring industry professionals to receive scholarships this past fall and we look forward to building upon this further in 2025. PMA districts are proud to help educate the next generation of metalformers.”

Those interested in applying or learning more about the scholarship program are encouraged to visit the application section of the PMAEF website.