PTDA Foundation More than Halfway Toward Full-Year Fundraising Target

The nonprofit raised over $200,000 in four months.

Industrial Distribution staff
May 2, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm 673cf753e686c 67b63fff02c3f 67ddb36b27b07

The PTDA Foundation said Thursday that it is more than halfway to its 2025 fundraising goal just four months into the year.

The nonprofit has raised over $200,000 toward its goal of $325,000. The foundation said that its efforts remain focused on strengthening the talent pipeline and “elevating the visibility” of careers in the power transmission and motion control sector.

The foundation also highlighted a series of accomplishments so far in the calendar year, including the second year of a $25,000 scholarship program. Five students will receive $3,000 scholarships for students, while four current industry employees will receive $2,500 toward a PT/MC-related program. Applications are due June 1.

