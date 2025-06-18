Airgas to Again Sponsor SkillsUSA Leadership and Skills Conference

The company will provide all industrial gases at next week’s event.

Industrial Distribution staff
Jun 18, 2025
Pxl 20240731 162643435
Andy Szal/Industrial Distribution

Industrial gas distributor Airgas said Wednesday that it would once again sponsor the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference this year.

The company will sponsor and supply all industrial gases used at the event for the third consecutive year, including for competitions in collision repair technology, diesel equipment technology, welding and welding fabrication.

The conference will take place in Atlanta from June 24-27.

SkillsUSA says it serves nearly 440,000 career and technical education students and teachers in middle schools, high schools and college and postsecondary programs.

“We are excited to support the SkillsUSA National Leadership and Skills Conference once again this year, and supply the industrial gases needed for the competitions,” Bill Pharmer, senior director of Airgas Advanced Fabrication Technologies, said in a statement. “Witnessing the enthusiasm and talent of the participants last year was inspiring. Airgas is committed to supporting these students' journeys as they explore careers in welding, engineering and other technical careers.”

