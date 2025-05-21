White Cap Earns Great Place to Work Certification

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, is proud to announce that it has been certified by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row – a testament to the company's continued commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive and empowering culture.

This certification is based entirely on direct feedback from White Cap associates through the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey, which evaluates key dimensions such as trust, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. This year, 80% of employees said White Cap is a great place to work, surpassing the average U.S. company by 23 percentage points.

"Our associates are the foundation of White Cap's continued success," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO. "Their dedication and passion move our business forward, and we remain committed to creating an environment where people feel empowered and supported in both their careers and personal lives."

Survey results highlight the strength of White Cap's culture:

95% say it's a safe place to work

86% say they can be themselves and feel a strong sense of camaraderie

86% feel their work makes a difference

83% say they want to stay at White Cap long-term

"These results reflect the intentional investments we're making to create a culture where every associate feels valued," said Betsy Malkin, Chief Human Resources Officer. "By listening to our teams and evolving our programs based on their feedback, we're continuing to build an organization where everyone can thrive."

White Cap's ongoing recognition by Great Place to Work underscores the company's mission to be an employer of choice in the construction supply industry. The company encourages those interested in joining its high-performing, people-first culture to learn more here .



