White Cap Earns Great Place to Work Certification

The distributor has netted the designation three years in a row.

May 21, 2025
White Cap

ATLANTA, May 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- White Cap, a leading distributor of specialty construction supplies and safety products for professional contractors, is proud to announce that it has been certified by Great Place to Work® for the third year in a row – a testament to the company's continued commitment to fostering a positive, inclusive and empowering culture.

This certification is based entirely on direct feedback from White Cap associates through the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ Survey, which evaluates key dimensions such as trust, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie. This year, 80% of employees said White Cap is a great place to work, surpassing the average U.S. company by 23 percentage points.

"Our associates are the foundation of White Cap's continued success," said Alan Sollenberger, CEO. "Their dedication and passion move our business forward, and we remain committed to creating an environment where people feel empowered and supported in both their careers and personal lives."

Survey results highlight the strength of White Cap's culture:

  • 95% say it's a safe place to work
  • 86% say they can be themselves and feel a strong sense of camaraderie
  • 86% feel their work makes a difference
  • 83% say they want to stay at White Cap long-term

"These results reflect the intentional investments we're making to create a culture where every associate feels valued," said Betsy Malkin, Chief Human Resources Officer. "By listening to our teams and evolving our programs based on their feedback, we're continuing to build an organization where everyone can thrive."

White Cap's ongoing recognition by Great Place to Work underscores the company's mission to be an employer of choice in the construction supply industry. The company encourages those interested in joining its high-performing, people-first culture to learn more here.


Latest in Workforce Development
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
May 1, 2025
Carol Otarola practices caulking during an Ironworkers Local 63 pre-apprenticeship class Wednesday, March 26, 2025, in Broadview, Ill.
Anti-DEI Battle Threatens Nonprofits Trying to Fill Critical Labor Gaps
May 13, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm 673cf753e686c 67b63fff02c3f 67ddb36b27b07
PTDA Foundation More than Halfway Toward Full-Year Fundraising Target
May 2, 2025
Caterpillar Centennial Celebration
Caterpillar Celebrates 100 Years with $100M Investment
April 15, 2025
Related Stories
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm 673cf753e686c 67b63fff02c3f 67ddb36b27b07
Workforce Development
PTDA Foundation More than Halfway Toward Full-Year Fundraising Target
I Stock 1165928260
Workforce Development
Airgas Expands High School Welding Initiative
Ap25092697994221
Workforce Development
The Role of Employee Resource Groups
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
Sponsor Content
Automate Your Supply Chain With Embedded EDI
More in Workforce Development
Security Breach Podcast
Sponsored
Security Breach Podcast
A new video series from Manufacturing.net - Security Breach, looks to offer the insight and tools needed to ready your company's defenses. Stay up-to-date on today's vital cybersecurity topics by subscribing here.
May 1, 2025
Screenshot 2024 11 19 At 2 33 01 Pm 673cf753e686c 67b63fff02c3f 67ddb36b27b07
Workforce Development
PTDA Foundation More than Halfway Toward Full-Year Fundraising Target
The nonprofit raised over $200,000 in four months.
May 2, 2025
Caterpillar Centennial Celebration
Workforce Development
Caterpillar Celebrates 100 Years with $100M Investment
The investment will help train the workforce of the future.
April 15, 2025
I Stock 1165928260
Workforce Development
Airgas Expands High School Welding Initiative
More than 70 schools will participate in the 2025 academic year.
April 9, 2025
Ap25092697994221
Workforce Development
The Role of Employee Resource Groups
A guide to starting, participating in, or evaluating ERGs at your company.
April 7, 2025
Gen Z
Workforce Development
Boomers and GenX Business Leaders Are Making a Big Mistake
Think Gen Z is the issue? Maybe it’s you – not them – who need to change.
April 1, 2025
Unnamed
Workforce Development
Airgas Launches Women's PPE Line
"RADNOR" aims to address the unique needs of women in the welding industry.
March 5, 2025
Screenshot 2025 02 21 At 12 26 35 Pm
Workforce Development
PMA Educational Foundation Accepting Spring Scholarship Applications
During the fall 2024 scholarship campaign, PMAEF and PMA districts provided $50,000 in scholarships to 27 individuals.
February 21, 2025
I Stock 1399736201
Workforce Development
Amazon Workers in North Carolina Vote Against Joining Union
About three-quarters of employees at the Garner fulfillment center voted against union representation.
February 17, 2025
Franklin Womens Network 2024 Steering Committe 1
Workforce Development
Franklin Electric Women’s Network Broadens Its Reach
The group now spans across several countries.
January 28, 2025
F.W. Webb wholesale store, Swanzey, N.H.
Workforce Development
Bring Back the Trades Announces Research Partnership with F.W. Webb
The three-year collaboration aims to tackle the growing skills gap in the trades as the industry faces a significant wave of retirements.
January 22, 2025
Screenshot 2024 12 05 2 49 18 Pm
Workforce Development
PTDA Foundation Launches Career Recruitment Initiative
“Start Your Career, Move the World" provides a fully customized suite of recruiting tools.
December 5, 2024
Women Manufacturing
Workforce Development
Work-Life Balance Isn't Working for Women
More women than men report having to address personal or family needs at work.
December 5, 2024
Developing your talent creates a win-win situation—the more skilled your employees are, the more effective they are at their jobs.
Workforce Development
Navigating the New Hiring Landscape
Key takeaways on evolving workforce demographics.
November 22, 2024
Cohort 2 Pr Image
Workforce Development
AD Center for Independent Distributor Leadership Launches Second Cohort
The four-year certification program is designed for current and next-generation executives of AD members.
November 18, 2024