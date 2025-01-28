Franklin Electric Women’s Network Broadens Its Reach

Franklin Electric Co. said Tuesday that the Franklin Women’s Network employee resource group broadened its scope during the past year and is planning for continued expansion this year.

The company launched the group at its Fort Wayne, Indiana, headquarters in 2023 to provide "an avenue for women to grow professionally and personally through community, networking and development."

“Building a supportive community has always been at the heart of the Franklin Women’s Network, and the group’s organic growth shows that our mission resonates with employees company-wide,” said the group’s executive sponsor, Renee J. Patterson, a member of Franklin's board of directors. “In an industry often underrepresented by women, Franklin Electric and its employees are proving the importance of investing in a culture that supports professional and personal development for all.”

Throughout 2023 and 2024, the group regularly hosted networking, personal development and learning opportunities open to all employees. Workshops included presentation skills training and multi-day purpose statement creation. The group also performed outreach work, including partnering with local organizations, such as YWCA Northeast Indiana, for a donation drive.

During Women’s History Month in March, the company’s facilities in Oklahoma and Northern Latin America launched local chapters of the group via hybrid events in conjunction with the Fort Wayne chapter. Through this expansion, the group broadened its reach across several countries and now supports employees in manufacturing and distribution areas. These chapters also sponsored local workshops and outreach throughout the year, with the Oklahoma City chapter volunteering to build meal kits at the OKC Regional Foodbank and exploring personality assessment and intentional communication tools.

The company said that 2025 plans include expanding into "well-being, allyships and alignment."