ID's Top Blogs of 2021

It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2021, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was.
Here's a look at the 15 most-read blogs on Industrial Distribution in 2021.
- Grainger CEO: We Like Our Branch Footprint As-Is (published June 7)
- Fastenal Addresses “Crushingly Bad” Supply Chain Challenges (published Oct. 18)
- Amazon Business Just Hit $25 Billion in Annual Sales (published March 16)
- The Challenges Ahead for Outside Salespeople (published May 20)
- Grainger CEO Shares Thoughts on Amazon Business, MRO Recovery (published June 9)
- The Secret to Overcoming Price Objections (published March 5)
- Home Depot Eyes MRO Acceleration With HD Supply In Tow (published Feb. 24)
- Distributors’ Next PPE Challenge: What to Do With All Those Face Masks? (published June 24)
- How 8 Distributors Rapidly Boosted Sales and Profit Over the Past 16 Months (published Aug. 18)
- Sales is NOT an Outside Activity. It Hasn’t Been for Years. (published May 14)
- Is Vending Worth the Cost for Distributors? (published Aug. 13)
- Changes Ahead for Non-Compete Agreements (published Oct. 11)
- Fastenal, Grainger Address Challenges in Labor, Transportation Costs (published Aug. 4)
- Here's Where Industrial Distributors, Suppliers Landed on the 2021 Fortune 500 (published June 4)
- Forecast: Amazon Business' 2021 Sales Will Top $27 Billion (published Sept. 24)
