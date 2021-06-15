Berkshire eSupply Hosts Distributors, Suppliers in Soft Opening for BESN Network

The master wholesaler held an in-person event for its distributor customers and suppliers in mid-May, showcasing what its new Berkshire eSupply Network has to offer.

Jun 15th, 2021
Mike Hockett
Mike Hero Image Update

Master MROP products wholesaler Berkshire eSupply — formed in 2017 through the acquisition of Production Tool Supply — is embarking on its biggest endeavor yet in its short history: The Berkshire eSupply Network, or BESN.

The company, which formally launched in the fall of 2017 via an exclusive article in Industrial Distribution and is rolling out its newest and most robust offering aimed to empower independent distributors.

To get the word out about the BESN, in mid-May Berkshire eSupply hosted an in-person, invite-only event for its distributor and supplier members on the grounds of the company’s new state-of-the-art distribution center and corporate headquarters in Novi, MI, which Berkshire eSupply finished fully moving into in April.

In a nutshell, the BESN serves as both a buying group and selling group for independent distributors, created to serve companies in the US, Canada and around the world.

A look inside Berkshire eSupply's state-of-the-art, fully-automated distribution center in Novi, MI.A look inside Berkshire eSupply's state-of-the-art, fully-automated distribution center in Novi, MI.Berkshire eSupplyHeld outside, the event consisted of Berkshire eSupply’s leadership team hosting hundreds of network distribution firms and close to 50 suppliers, which were privy to the presentations by the company showing the BESN’s many capabilities. Those capabilities include expanded product offering, e-commerce, national account coverage and reach, to name a few.

The network’s ideal prospects are current Berkshire eSupply distributor customers and independent industrial distributors looking to expand their capabilities. Membership for the BESN is available in most countries.

The core of the network is built upon Berkshire eSupply’s e-commerce tools, inventory, fulfillment and technology solutions.

“Network Power” is the term BESN uses to describe the ability for members to act as one to create more opportunities for sales, nationwide and worldwide, which Berkshire eSupply says differs quite a bit from the traditional buying group, which may not provide sales opportunities nor inventory and fulfillment. BESN also provides all the category management, buying, inventory stock and e-commerce tools created specifically for MROP distribution.

A look inside Berkshire eSupply's state-of-the-art, fully-automated distribution center in Novi, MI.A look inside Berkshire eSupply's state-of-the-art, fully-automated distribution center in Novi, MI.Berkshire eSupply“There is nothing else like BESN in the market,” the company states. “The premise of BESN is that, ‘the whole is greater than the sum of the parts.’ By expanding the network’s supply chain to more global manufacturers and distributors, BESN has vastly increased its product offering and its global shipping capabilities so their members can sell more, to even more customers.”

The BESN is currently being selectively rolled out in the United States.

Affiliated with renown holding company Berkshire Hathaway, Berkshire eSupply serves as a national wholesal and distribution enterprise in the metalworking, maintenance, repair and operation supplies business sector. With the Berkshire eSupply Network, each distributor member can function independently to serve customers and provide a broad spectrum of technology solutions, including products and brands within that member’s geographical territory and across the US to serve national accounts through the network.

BESN’s supply chain comprises thousands of suppliers across the globe, including PTSolutions, offering global resources for brands, products and drop shipping to anywhere in the world.

Members of the BESN work together to support global and national customers with MRO products and technology solutions, combining to form a powerful procurement and selling arm. Network members remain independent and local, yet act as national distribution companies. BESN corporate headquarters are located at Berkshire eSupply’s ultra-modern, state-of-the-art and fully-automated distribution center in Novi, MI. The company also operates hub warehouses in Los Angeles and Houston.

Stay tuned to Industrial Distribution for continued coverage of Berkshire eSupply’s continued rollout of the BESN program, as well as news about the company itself.

Related
An artist rendering of Berkshire eSupply's new Novi, MI headquarters facility, which is expected to open this summer.
ID In-Depth: Berkshire eSupply Builds Out its Capabilities for Independents
Mar 23rd, 2020
Id 33882 Berkshire E Supplya 0a 0
Exclusive: Berkshire Hathaway Acquires Production Tool Supply, Forms New Wholesale Division Berkshire eSupply And Sets Out To Help Independent Distributors
Feb 5th, 2018
More in Company Expansion & Consolidation
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Mar 19th, 2021
Mc Elroy Slider2
F.W. Webb Gains Certification to Distribute McElroy Fusion Equipment
McElroy is a leading global manufacturer of fusion tools for polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PPR) piping.
Jun 2nd, 2021
Optimas A Asdfasd
Optimas Opens New Regional DC in Knoxville, TN
The location is ideal for growing Optimas' business in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, as well as servicing existing customers in the area.
Jun 1st, 2021
Sdfgsd
Packer Fastener Opening New Branch in Eau Claire, WI
Expanding to western Wisconsin, it's the company's seventh brick-and-mortar location.
May 28th, 2021
Endries International's headquarters in Brillion, WI.
ID In-Depth: How Endries International Took the Pandemic In Stride
Endries International couldn’t predict the pandemic, but they were ready anyway.
May 27th, 2021
Global Industrial
Global Industrial Launches Knowledge Center
The content-rich resource was designed to empower customers with the expert advice and know-how on the topics they need to succeed and grow.
May 25th, 2021
Core & Main's St. Louis, MO headquarters.
Core & Main Plans to Go Public With IPO
The waterworks products distributor was part of HD Supply until it was sold off in 2017.
May 24th, 2021
Tradesnest Wrtwe
Dutch B2B Startup Tradesnest Launches Platform to Connect Products With Distributors & Retailers
The new platform acts to help both companies expanding in new markets and distributors looking for new products and innovations.
May 20th, 2021
Jeeptn
1,600 Layoffs Coming to IL Jeep Plant
Stellantis plans to cut an entire shift of Cherokee builders.
May 18th, 2021
Guardian Logo 2021 Col
Pure Safety Group Remarkets Height Safety Safety Brands as Guardian
The Houston-based company says the expanded Guardian is now the world’s largest independent fall protection and prevention brand.
May 17th, 2021
Embraco Press Release Hi Res Product Image
Motor Supplier Nidec Expands HVACR Offerings
The existing HVACR aftermarket US motors structure will now include Embraco solutions to deliver a broader portfolio.
May 17th, 2021
This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea. Hyundai plans to invest $7.4 billion in the U.S. by 2025 to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest further in smart mobility solutions. Hyundai Motor Group, which includes Hyundai Motor Co. and Kia Corp., said Thursday, May 13, 2021, that Hyundai and Kia will invest in growing its electronic manufacturing footprint to scale production and satisfy U.S. market demands.
Hyundai to Invest $7.4B in US by 2025
The company wants to make electronic vehicles, enhance production facilities and invest in smart mobility solutions.
May 13th, 2021