Kimball Midwest Garners Training & Development Award

Training magazine's APEX Awards rankings are based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors.

Mar 11th, 2022
Kimball Midwest
Kimball Midwesta 61f00bbb5f784

COLUMBUS, OH — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has been recognized for excellence in its training and development programs by a leading business publication. 

Training Apex Awards Logo 2022Training magazine ranked Kimball Midwest 80th among the 95 winners of its 2022 Training APEX Awards, which were handed out during a gala in Orlando. 

“Our commitment to being green and growing is one of our core values,” Kimball Midwest President Patrick McCurdy III said. “Providing exceptional training to all associates, both on our sales team and among our internal staff, is a critical part of that mindset.” 

READ MORE: Kimball Midwest Names New CIO (March 7)

The APEX Awards rankings are based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including: 

  • Scope of training programs provided
  • Detailed formal and informal training programs
  • Training linked to business/business unit goals
  • Business outcomes resulting from training 

READ MORE: McCurdy III Takes Over as 3rd-Generation President of Kimball Midwest (Jan. 25)

“We salute these best-in-class organizations for their laser-focused commitment to learning and development, their brilliance in continuing to successfully deliver training despite the ongoing pandemic, and their unwavering belief that training matters — and not only can it change the world, but transform it,” Training Editor/Publisher Lorri Freifeld said.

Kimball Midwest was No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Kimball Midwest is a family-owned national distributor of MRO products that has been providing superior products and superior service since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-use customers from its corporate office and distribution center in Columbus, OH and distribution centers strategically located in Dallas, Texas; Reno, Nevada; and  Savannah, Georgia. The company will open its fifth distribution center in 2022 in Newtown, CT.

More in Awards
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Sponsored
5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success
Watch as David Mantey and Jeff Reinke - the editors of Manufacturing.net, IEN.com and Manufacturing Business Technology, discuss a section of the new white paper from Oracle Netsuite entitled 5 Tricks to Make Your ERP Implementation a Success.
Mar 3rd, 2022
Partnership 02
Hilti Becomes Official Tool Partner of Dallas Cowboys
The Hilti team will work with Cowboy's operations to provide solutions for facilities, quick and safe stadium turns for large-scale events and for future construction.
Jan 6th, 2022
Videos Id
ID's Top Videos of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-viewed videos published during 2021.
Dec 31st, 2021
News Id
ID's Top News Items of 2021: MSC, Motion Dominate Early and Late
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see what the biggest news was on ID during 2021.
Dec 30th, 2021
Blogs Id
ID's Top Blogs of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read blogs published during 2021.
Dec 29th, 2021
Articles Id
ID's Top Articles of 2021
It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read articles published during 2021.
Dec 28th, 2021
1639683549699
Industrial Supply Company Donates $22K to Utah Food Bank
Since the 1990s, the company's charity golf tournament has enabled its staff and supplier partners to raise awareness and financial support for important causes.
Dec 17th, 2021
Screen Shot 2021 12 14 At 9 24 47 Am
Time Magazine's 'Person of the Year' Is Elon Musk
The magazine called him a "clown, genius, edgelord, visionary, industrialist, showman."
Dec 13th, 2021
BSA Past Presidents presenting the Lifetime Achievement Award to Doug Savage include (left to right): Jim Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc.; Jim Scardina, Bearing Headquarters Company; Brian Davis, B&D Industrial; Andy Nations, B&D Industrial; Brian Negri, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc.; Doug Savage, Bearing Service, Inc., Peter Fitzpatrick, BSC Industries Inc., Steve Durston, Jamaica Bearings Company, Inc., Jack Simpson, Applied Industrial Technologies.
Savage Receives BSA's Lifetime Achievement Award
Doug Savage's many positions and contributions to BSA include serving as its president, chairman and various committees over the past 25 years.
Dec 3rd, 2021
Wesco Internationala
WESCO Named to Forbes Lists for World's Best Employers, Best Employers for Women
The honors were given to 750 and 300 companies, respectively.
Nov 29th, 2021
Millmax 640x360
MSC Industrial's MillMax Service Garners R&D 100 Award
MillMax combines the knowledge of MSC's team of metalworking specialists with impact-testing equipment and software to improve the milling performance on CNC machine tools.
Nov 8th, 2021
Pamela Kan giving her acceptance speech after receiving the Warren Pike Award at PTDA's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22 in Atlanta, GA.
Bishop-Wisecarver President Pamela Kan Named PTDA Warren Pike Award Winner
Pamela Kan, who leads Bishop-Wisecarver and has been involved with the PTDA since 2003, received the prestigious award at the group's 2021 Industry Summit on Oct. 22.
Oct 27th, 2021