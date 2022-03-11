Kimball Midwest Garners Training & Development Award

COLUMBUS, OH — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has been recognized for excellence in its training and development programs by a leading business publication.

Training magazine ranked Kimball Midwest 80th among the 95 winners of its 2022 Training APEX Awards, which were handed out during a gala in Orlando.

“Our commitment to being green and growing is one of our core values,” Kimball Midwest President Patrick McCurdy III said. “Providing exceptional training to all associates, both on our sales team and among our internal staff, is a critical part of that mindset.”

READ MORE: Kimball Midwest Names New CIO (March 7)

The APEX Awards rankings are based on benchmarking statistics and a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including:

Scope of training programs provided

Detailed formal and informal training programs

Training linked to business/business unit goals

Business outcomes resulting from training

READ MORE: McCurdy III Takes Over as 3rd-Generation President of Kimball Midwest (Jan. 25)

“We salute these best-in-class organizations for their laser-focused commitment to learning and development, their brilliance in continuing to successfully deliver training despite the ongoing pandemic, and their unwavering belief that training matters — and not only can it change the world, but transform it,” Training Editor/Publisher Lorri Freifeld said.

Kimball Midwest was No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Kimball Midwest is a family-owned national distributor of MRO products that has been providing superior products and superior service since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-use customers from its corporate office and distribution center in Columbus, OH and distribution centers strategically located in Dallas, Texas; Reno, Nevada; and Savannah, Georgia. The company will open its fifth distribution center in 2022 in Newtown, CT.