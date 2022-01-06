Hilti Becomes Official Tool Partner of Dallas Cowboys

The Hilti team will work with Cowboy's operations to provide solutions for facilities, quick and safe stadium turns for large-scale events and for future construction.

Jan 6th, 2022
Hilti
Partnership 02

PLANO, TX — Hilti North America with headquarters in Plano, TX, and the Dallas Cowboys organization have announced that Hilti is the "Official Tool Partner of the Dallas Cowboys".

The agreement includes stadium signage and corporate events at both AT&T Stadium in Arlington and The Star in Frisco. Over the coming months, the Hilti team will be working with Cowboy's operations to provide solutions for facilities, quick and safe stadium turns for large-scale events, and for future construction.

"We here at the Dallas Cowboys are proud to partner with a trusted, well-known brand in Hilti to help us with our daily needs at AT&T Stadium and The Star in Frisco," said Dallas Cowboys Chief Operating Officer Stephen Jones. "With so many events that we host at both facilities, having a reliable partner with incredible tools at our disposal to assist with those turns for each event will be a huge win for us going forward."

"This multi-year partnership between two great premium brands opens a lot of opportunities for Hilti to be showcased by the five-time world champion team," said Martina McIsaac, Region Head and CEO of Hilti North America.

Hilti North America is also the Official Tool Provider for American Airlines Center in Dallas and the Texas Rangers stadium in Arlington.

Hilti supplies the worldwide construction and energy industries with technologically leading products, systems, software, and services. With almost 4,000 team members in North America, the company stands for direct customer relationships, quality, and innovation. The Hilti headquarters for North America are in Plano, TX, along with a distribution center in Dallas, a service and research center in Irving, and a major Operations Center in Tulsa, OK. The global Hilti Group has 30,000 team members in over 120 countries. The company is privately owned by the Martin Hilti Family Trust. The Hilti Group's strategic orientation is based on a caring and performance-oriented culture and the goals of creating enthusiastic customers and building a better future.

