ID's Top Videos of 2021

It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2021, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was.
Below, here are the top 20 videos published on ID during 2021. About half of these — notably the second half — were videos not specific to ID, as they were created for at least several of our manufacturing brands here at Industrial Media LLC, but were relevant enough to the ID audience to warrant posting. And many of them feature yours truly.
- Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 50-31 (published Sept. 28)
As expected, the first part of our 2021 Big 50 Countdown led the way on content specific to the industrial distribution market. While the Part 2 (30-11) and Part 3 (Top 10) videos feature bigger companies, the 50-31 video has always been the most-viewed, likely due to it being the first of any Big 50 content shared and the anticipation that comes with it.
- Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 10-1 (published Sept. 30)
- Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 Countdown: 30-11 (published Sept. 29)
- Dead Crewmembers Stuck Aboard Cargo Ships (published Nov. 23)
While not ID-specific, this item took off when it was picked up by a couple of popular syndicated news services. People are apparently interested in morbid news.
- 5 With ID: MSC Industrial Supply on Taking Customer Support Virtual (published March 25)
ID started this video series in the fall of 2020, and we had a lot of great guest interviews for it during 2021. We already have some episodes lineup for January, so be sure to keep watching these brief interviews with executives and industry thought leaders going forward.
- 5 With ID: Zoro President Talks Endless Assortment Growth, PPE Management (published May 12)
- 5 Minutes With ID: 3M on Fighting PPE Fraud, Price-Gouging (published June 7)
- ID's 2021 Watch List Video Reveal (published Jan. 27)
Stay tuned for our 2022 Watch List early next year...
- Wind Turbine Maker to Close Three Factories (published Sept. 23)
- Adhesive Manufacturer Penalized for Chemical Safety Violations (published April 9)
- 5 With ID: Justin Roff-Marsh Wants to Set Salespeople Free (published Jan. 28)
- Ford Is Going Build-to-Order (published Aug. 3)
- Coleman Closing Plant, 175 Jobs Lost (published Sept. 8)
- Dead Crew Stuck on Ships; Peterbilt Fires Whistleblower; Domestic Automakers Rank Last | Today in Manufacturing Ep. 43 (published Nov. 30)
- GM Stops Truck Production (published Sept. 2)
- Printing Plant to Close, 330 Jobs Lost (published Sept. 1)
- Spirit AeroSystems' 2020 Consolidation Included Cutting 8K Jobs (published March 1)
- Single Screw Causes $2.2M in Damage (published May 3)
- Georgia-Pacific to Spend $500M to Upgrade Wisconsin Paper Mill (published Dec. 17)
- 73% of Workers Surveyed Are Considering Quitting (published Oct. 7)