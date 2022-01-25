McCurdy III Takes Over as 3rd-Generation President of Kimball Midwest

His father, current CEO Pat McCurdy Jr., retains responsibility for areas including strategy and governance of the MRO parts distributor.

Jan 25th, 2022
Kimball Midwest
Kimball Midwesta

COLUMBUS, OH — A member of the third generation of family ownership is the new President of Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus. 

Patrick McCurdy III, who most recently was the company’s Executive Vice President of Sales and Marketing, was promoted to his new role as of Jan. 1. 

Patrick McCurdy IIIPatrick McCurdy IIIPatrick McCurdy III is taking over the day-to-day management of the organization, while his father, chief executive officer Pat McCurdy Jr., retains responsibility for areas including strategy and governance. 

Patrick McCurdy III worked for five years at Accenture before joining Kimball Midwest in 2006. His tenure with the company has been filled with positions of increasing responsibility in a variety of departments. 

“The last few years have brought many challenges and a lot of change while continuing our growth here at Kimball Midwest,” Patrick McCurdy III said. “Through it all, we have worked tirelessly to maintain our  culture, specifically our vision, mission, values and behaviors.” 

Kimball Midwest was No. 33 on Industrial Distribution's 2021 Big 50 List.

Pat McCurdy Jr. has led Kimball Midwest since being named General Manager in 1978. In that time, the company’s sales have grown from about $750,000 in 1978 to more than $350 million in 2021. Today, the company employs more than 2,000 associates, including more than 1,200 sales representatives who service thousands of customers from coast to coast. 

“As Kimball Midwest nears its centennial in 2023, I’m both impressed by and incredibly proud of everything we’ve accomplished,” Patrick McCurdy III said. “From a small distributor in Central Ohio, we’ve grown into a national presence, and that couldn’t have happened without our great people doing great things every day. We are well-positioned to continue living our vision to double sales every five years.” 


Kimball Midwest is a family-owned national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products that has been providing superior products and superior service since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-use customers from its corporate office and distribution center in Columbus, OH and distribution centers strategically located in Dallas, TX; Reno, NV; and Savannah, GA. The company will open its fifth distribution center in 2022 in Newtown, CT.

More in Staffing Changes
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
Sponsored
Expanding Opportunities for Minority and Women-Owned Businesses
The Export-Import Bank of the United States offers a number of tools to assist all U.S. manufacturers, and works to ensure that these opportunities are readily available to businesses owned by minorities and women. Watch video to learn more.
Dec 13th, 2021
Turtle 3
Turtle & Hughes Promotes 2 Execs at L.A. Office
One has been named VP of sales, while the other is now branch manager.
Jan 18th, 2022
Lawless Sdf 619402c673de4
Manufacturers Rep Lawless Group Adds Jobsite Specialists to East Team
Their roles will be to ensure proper integration, utilization, and safe use of products on the job site.
Jan 18th, 2022
Graybar
Graybar Announces Spring CFO Succession
See who will succeed Scott Clifford upon his retirement.
Jan 17th, 2022
G l Huytta 5e5553c8728df
Master Fastener Distributor G.L. Huyett Adds Northeast Regional Sales Manager
Brian Sidney-Smith joins the company with 10 years of sales experience.
Jan 13th, 2022
I Stock 1323711912
Cummins Names New Supply Chain & Manufacturing Leader
Bonnie Fetch has been promoted from her role as VP of North America regional operating team and distribution business supply chain services.
Jan 13th, 2022
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Appoints New COO, Marketing & Tech Leaders
Two long-time DXP veterans have been promoted to executive positions.
Jan 12th, 2022
Asg
Honeywell Names New COO for Safety and Productivity Unit
George Koutsaftes, a 13-year Honeywell executive, will later become CEO of the SPS segment on April 1.
Jan 6th, 2022
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager
Sebastian Habermehl will work alongside marketing director Molly Greene to develop, plan and manage marketing plans for NetPlus supplier partners.
Jan 5th, 2022
White Cap Asdfa
White Cap Acquires Diamond Tool, Names New CFO
Already the fourth deal for White Cap since its late 2020 spin-off from HD Supply, it gains the company two branch locations and a distribution center.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Ce Os
Shurtape Appoints New Global CEO
The company has promoted the head of its Industrial and Engineered Solutions Group, Vuk Trivanonic, to the role as current CEO John Kahl retires Dec. 31.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Msc Asdf
MSC Appoints New Leader for Category Strategy
Ingersoll Rand veteran Mark Dudek will have responsibility for driving strategies to deepen and grow MSC’s product categories to deliver results for customers and suppliers.
Nov 29th, 2021