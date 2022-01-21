Eaton Names New Finance Leader

20-year company veteran Kurt McMaken will lead the power management giant's financial planning and analysis and operations finance teams.

Jan 21st, 2022
Eaton
Eaton Flag

DUBLIN, Ireland — Power management company Eaton announced Jan. 21 that Kurt McMaken has been named senior vice president, operations finance and finance transformation. In this role, McMaken will lead the Global Operations and Transformation organization. This organization includes the company’s financial planning and analysis and operations finance teams and has responsibility for the development of finance technology enhancements. McMaken will report to Tom Okray, Eaton’s executive vice president and chief financial officer, and will be a member of the senior leadership team.

Since joining Eaton in 2001, McMaken has held a number of senior leadership roles in the company including senior vice president, corporate development and treasury; vice president, finance, Electrical, for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); corporate president, EMEA; and most recently senior vice president, finance and planning, Electrical Sector.

McMaken holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and Accounting from Georgetown University and an MBA in Strategy and Finance from The University of Chicago Booth School of Business.

Eaton’s mission is to improve the quality of life and the environment through the use of power management technologies and services. We provide sustainable solutions that help our customers effectively manage electrical and mechanical power – more safely, more efficiently, and more reliably. Eaton’s 2020 revenues were $17.9 billion, and we sell products to customers in more than 175 countries. We have approximately 87,000 employees. For more information, visit www.eaton.com.

