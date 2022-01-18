Turtle & Hughes Promotes 2 Execs at L.A. Office

LINDEN, NJ — Two executives at Turtle & Hughes/Associated of Los Angeles (ALA) in Southern California have been recognized for advancing the company’s market presence as a leading provider of commercial construction products and engineering services. Aram Marandyan has been named Vice President of Sales; Dan Pinshaw succeeds him as Branch Manager of the Los Angeles (LA) office.

“We are proud to have each of these proven leaders guiding our Southern California team,” said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO at Turtle & Hughes, when making the announcement. “Over the past several years, each has helped to solidify our position in the commercial construction market in Southern California by consistently growing our business and strengthening our vendor and customer relationships.”

“Aram and Dan have each had a long history of success,” added Luis Valls, President, Electrical Division, Turtle & Hughes. “Customers have come to rely on them for their technical expertise and focus on delivering the most cost-effective solutions while progressing green technologies that advance sustainability goals.”

Aram Marandyan, Vice President of Sales

In 2016, Marandyan joined Turtle & Hughes as Southern California Switchgear Manager. His experience as an outside switchgear salesperson for Eaton Corporation and OneSource made him the ideal candidate to lead the Turtle & Hughes initiative to grow switchgear market share in the region. In 2018, following the company’s acquisition of ALA, one of the area’s largest and oldest independent electrical distributors, Marandyan was named LA Branch Manager.

Of Armenian descent, Marandyan was raised in Glendale, CA. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a Bachelor in Finance.

Dan Pinshaw, Branch Manager

A veteran Turtle employee, Pinshaw began his career at Turtle in 2009 as a management trainee in the company’s New Jersey headquarters working across departments and learning the business from the ground up.

Over his career, Pinshaw has held roles of increasing responsibility at Turtle, including Corporate Purchasing & Pricing, member of an ERP Conversion Core Implementation Team, Operations Manager at the Ontario, CA, branch and, most recently, as an outside salesperson serving the LA construction market. Originally from Boston, MA, Pinshaw graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor in International Relations and Affairs. He currently resides in LA.

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.