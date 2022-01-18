Turtle & Hughes Promotes 2 Execs at L.A. Office

One has been named VP of sales, while the other is now branch manager.

Jan 18th, 2022
Turtle & Hughes
Turtle 3

LINDEN, NJ — Two executives at Turtle & Hughes/Associated of Los Angeles (ALA) in Southern California have been recognized for advancing the company’s market presence as a leading provider of commercial construction products and engineering services. Aram Marandyan has been named Vice President of Sales; Dan Pinshaw succeeds him as Branch Manager of the Los Angeles (LA) office.

“We are proud to have each of these proven leaders guiding our Southern California team,” said Kathleen Shanahan, CEO at Turtle & Hughes, when making the announcement. “Over the past several years, each has helped to solidify our position in the commercial construction market in Southern California by consistently growing our business and strengthening our vendor and customer relationships.”

Aram MarandyanAram Marandyan“Aram and Dan have each had a long history of success,” added Luis Valls, President, Electrical Division, Turtle & Hughes. “Customers have come to rely on them for their technical expertise and focus on delivering the most cost-effective solutions while progressing green technologies that advance sustainability goals.”

Aram Marandyan, Vice President of Sales

In 2016, Marandyan joined Turtle & Hughes as Southern California Switchgear Manager. His experience as an outside switchgear salesperson for Eaton Corporation and OneSource made him the ideal candidate to lead the Turtle & Hughes initiative to grow switchgear market share in the region. In 2018, following the company’s acquisition of ALA, one of the area’s largest and oldest independent electrical distributors, Marandyan was named LA Branch Manager.

Of Armenian descent, Marandyan was raised in Glendale, CA. He graduated from California State University, Northridge, with a Bachelor in Finance.

Dan Pinshaw, Branch Manager

Dan PinshawDan PinshawA veteran Turtle employee, Pinshaw began his career at Turtle in 2009 as a management trainee in the company’s New Jersey headquarters working across departments and learning the business from the ground up.

Over his career, Pinshaw has held roles of increasing responsibility at Turtle, including Corporate Purchasing & Pricing, member of an ERP Conversion Core Implementation Team, Operations Manager at the Ontario, CA, branch and, most recently, as an outside salesperson serving the LA construction market. Originally from Boston, MA, Pinshaw graduated from the University of Miami with a Bachelor in International Relations and Affairs. He currently resides in LA.

Turtle & Hughes has close to 100 years of market experience and ranks among the top 20 electrical distribution companies nationwide. It is an independent, woman-owned business that services the industrial, construction, commercial, electrical contracting, export and utility markets. Turtle & Hughes Integrated Supply division (THIS), services Fortune 100 companies operating nationwide, and in Canada, Puerto Rico and Mexico.

More in Staffing Changes
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
Sponsored
Industrial Media Unboxing Video
IEN Unboxed is a new show in which our editors unbox new tools on the market and discuss their features.
Nov 16th, 2021
Dxp
DXP Enterprises Appoints New COO, Marketing & Tech Leaders
Two long-time DXP veterans have been promoted to executive positions.
Jan 12th, 2022
Asg
Honeywell Names New COO for Safety and Productivity Unit
George Koutsaftes, a 13-year Honeywell executive, will later become CEO of the SPS segment on April 1.
Jan 6th, 2022
Net Plus Sf
NetPlus Alliance Adds New Marketing Manager
Sebastian Habermehl will work alongside marketing director Molly Greene to develop, plan and manage marketing plans for NetPlus supplier partners.
Jan 5th, 2022
White Cap Asdfa
White Cap Acquires Diamond Tool, Names New CFO
Already the fourth deal for White Cap since its late 2020 spin-off from HD Supply, it gains the company two branch locations and a distribution center.
Jan 3rd, 2022
Ce Os
Shurtape Appoints New Global CEO
The company has promoted the head of its Industrial and Engineered Solutions Group, Vuk Trivanonic, to the role as current CEO John Kahl retires Dec. 31.
Dec 22nd, 2021
Msc Asdf
MSC Appoints New Leader for Category Strategy
Ingersoll Rand veteran Mark Dudek will have responsibility for driving strategies to deepen and grow MSC’s product categories to deliver results for customers and suppliers.
Nov 29th, 2021
Ddi
DDI System Appoints New Director of Business Development
Having joined the company in January 2020, David Greene steps into a new role.
Nov 23rd, 2021
Resignationtn
It's the 'Great Resignation' for CEOs, as Well
The number of new executives appointed in 2021 surpassed pre-pandemic highs.
Nov 22nd, 2021
Motions
Motion Appoints New VP of Operations Integration
John Watwood will be responsible for Motion's distribution/fulfillment network, branch operations support and enterprise excellence.
Nov 16th, 2021
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl
Tomkins Solutions Appoints Material Handling Integration VP
The supply chain consulting and services firm has added Roy Smith, who has over 35 years of sales management and logistics experience.
Nov 16th, 2021
Lawless Sdf
Lawless Group Continues to Grow its Sales Team, Adds Carolinas Manager
Micah Crossley joins the manufacturer's rep firm with 20 years of sales experience, most recently at Apex Tool Group.
Nov 16th, 2021