Cummins Names New Supply Chain & Manufacturing Leader

COLUMBUS, IN — On Jan. 11, Cummins Inc. announced that Bonnie Fetch has been named Vice President – Global Supply Chain and Manufacturing, effective Feb. 1. Fetch currently serves as Vice President – North America Regional Operating Team and Distribution Business Supply Chain Services.

“Bonnie is the right person for this role as we continue navigating supply chain challenges and executing our Supply Chain transformation,” said Jennifer Rumsey, President and Chief Operating Officer, Cummins Inc. “Bonnie has three decades of extensive and varied business experience and has consistently delivered strong results while tackling complex issues. Bonnie is also passionate about Cummins’ values, and she is a skilled leader and committed to building diverse and inclusive teams. I am thrilled to have Bonnie’s experienced leadership guide our talented supply chain team.”

Fetch joined Cummins in 2018 and has consistently taken on additional responsibilities across supply chain, demonstrating her ability to lead strategically and operationally. Fetch has played an integral role in the start-up and expansion of Cummins’ supply chain shared services; she led the distribution business and aftermarket supply chain integration strategy and execution; and she led the North American regional operating team.

Prior to Cummins, Fetch spent 20 years with Caterpillar where she held a broad range of supply chain, general management and human resources roles. She led Caterpillar’s global aftermarket parts distribution organization, during which she developed and began executing a transformation strategy that enabled new capabilities, improved cost structure and reached record sales.

Fetch completed a bachelor’s degree in Applied Organizational Management, post graduate studies in Leadership and Organizational Behavior, and Executive Programs at Stanford University and Singularity University.

She has served on numerous privately held for-profit boards as well as non-profit boards. She is a published author and an active leader for diversity and inclusion, and she actively serves communities where she lives and works.

Headquartered in Columbus, IN since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 57,800 people. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $1.8 billion on sales of $19.8 billion in 2020.