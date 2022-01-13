Master Fastener Distributor G.L. Huyett Adds Northeast Regional Sales Manager

MINNEAPOLIS, KS — On Jan. 11, G.L. Huyett announced the addition of Brian Sidney-Smith as Regional Sales Manager in the Northeastern Region, covering the states of New York, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Quebec and Ontario Canada.

With over 10 years of sales experience, Sidney-Smith joins Dan Harriger, G.L. Huyett's Vice President of Sales, and a seasoned team of professionals, to offer fastener distributors and industrial distribution channels an unprecedented value proposition and product selection. In addition to managing and strengthening existing partnerships, he will work to identify and build new customer relationships while providing knowledgeable sales support.

"With the addition of Brian Sidney-Smith, our Sales Team possesses over 100 years' experience with non-threaded and engineered fasteners, and complements G.L. Huyett's existing engineering experience as an ISO 9001 certified manufacturer, master distributor, and importer of non-threaded and engineered fasteners, grease fittings, and premium lifting hardware," said Harriger. "We are excited to have Brian on our team."

G.L. Huyett's CEO, Tim O'Keeffe adds, "We have worked hard to create an organizational culture aligned to excellence and professional development. I am pleased to see our hard work validated through recent additions to our Sales Team."

To contact Brian Sidney-Smith, Regional Sales Manager in the Northeast, call 585-353-5009, e-mail bsidney-smith@huyett.com, or visit http://www.huyett.com.

Established in 1906 by Guy Huyett in the "other Minneapolis," the company is one of the oldest continuously operating businesses in Kansas. The firm is a leading innovator of products and services geared to support industrial distributors in the non-threaded fastener and power transmission sectors.