Kimball Midwest Names New CIO

Mar 7th, 2022
Kimball Midwest
COLUMBUS, OH — Kimball Midwest, a national industrial supplier based in Columbus, has named a new leader for its information technology and business intelligence teams. 

Gautham JayaramanGautham JayaramanGautham Jayaraman recently was named the company’s Chief Information Officer and Senior Director of  Business Intelligence. Jayaraman will lead the team in shaping Kimball Midwest’s overall technology vision, collaborate with department leaders to deliver solutions that help departments modernize and develop new business capabilities, and continue to drive the company’s agenda and success into the future. 

“Gautham is the right leader to build on our strong foundation, effectively navigate future change and ensure our technology, data systems and processes are in alignment as we continue to focus on remaining green and growing,” Kimball Midwest President Patrick McCurdy III said. 

Jayaraman joined Kimball Midwest in April 2021 after spending the previous 10 years at JP Morgan  Chase, where he held leadership roles spanning technology, program and portfolio management, as well as product business management. 

Kimball Midwest is a family-owned national distributor of maintenance, repair and operations (MRO)  products that has been providing superior products and superior service since 1923. The company services sales representatives and end-use customers from its corporate office and distribution center in  Columbus, Ohio, and distribution centers strategically located in Dallas, Texas; Reno, Nevada; and  Savannah, Georgia. The company will open its fifth distribution center in 2022 in Newtown, Connecticut.

