Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New CIO

It's the first of several new hires slated to join Solve’s executive leadership team.

Mar 4th, 2022
Solve Industrial Motion Group
CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group is expanding its executive leadership team with the addition of Jim Taylor in the role of chief Jim TaylorJim Taylorinformation officer (CIO). Taylor comes to Solve with a track record of helping companies in growth mode implement transformative software solutions and business technology platforms that help progress their operations.

“Bringing Jim on board is a huge win for us, our customers, distributors and supply chain partners,” said Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve. “With 25 years in leadership positions, he has the experience to help drive Solve’s enterprise evolution.”

Taylor comes to Solve from Daseke, a specialized transportation and logistics company. As the CIO and a senior vice president, he was responsible for the management, governance and technical direction of the company. His role included oversight of transportation management systems, business intelligence, data centers, HR systems, cybersecurity and more.

Prior to his time at Daseke, Taylor managed all technology support at Transportation Insight, a transportation logistics company. For nearly a decade, he contributed to the company’s growth. He’s also held IT roles with Ryder, DSV/ABX Logistics, DHL/Exel and Redwood Systems.

Since Audax Private Equity acquired Solve in July 2021, the industrial bearings and power transmission components company has been strategically growing its product lines, services and staff. Taylor is the first of several new hires slated to join Solve’s executive leadership team.

Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve IMG) manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts to industrial vertical markets, including food and beverage, agriculture, mining, automotive, car wash, and others. Solve’s portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings, LMS Bearings, and Tritan Precision Power Transmission Components. Solve currently has more than 30,000 products available through 11 regional distribution centers across the United States. Solve Industrial Motion Group is owned by Audax Private Equity and headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

