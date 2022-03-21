Staying Busy, Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New COO

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group has hired Mark Chandler as its chief operating officer. Chandler brings decades of supply chain, operations and distribution experience to the company’s executive leadership team.

“Mark joins Solve during an exciting time and we’re eager to leverage his management experience and supply chain expertise to drive our strategic vision for the future,” said Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve.

Chandler comes to Solve after eight years at American Tire Distributors (ATD), the largest tire distributor in the world. During his tenure at ATD, he was Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and responsible for strategy and initiatives related to regional distribution, global transportation, inventory, demand planning, procurement, and analytics. He was also the President of ATD’s 3PL subsidiary, FLX FWD.

Prior to his time at ATD, Chandler was in retail operations for nearly 20 years. At Belk Department Stores, he was Executive Vice President of Operations and developed a multi-year, strategic plan to expand their supply chain capabilities, opened an e-commerce fulfillment center, and rolled out a service excellence program to increase sales.

Chandler also worked for Price Chopper Supermarkets and in the Grocery/Consumer Packaged Goods division of consulting firm, Kurt Salmon Associates. Early in his career, Chandler gained valuable experience at Exxon Company USA.

Solve has been growing through strategic acquisitions. In December 2021, Solve acquired Tritan Precision Power Transmission Components and its parent company, Bearings Limited. To support this rapid growth, Chandler and new CIO Jim Taylor have been added to Solve’s senior leadership team.

Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve IMG), owned by Audax Private Equity, manufactures high-quality bearings and power transmission components. Solve’s portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings, LMS Bearings, and Tritan Precision Power Transmission Components. Solve is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has more than 30,000 products available at 11 distribution centers across the United States. For more information, visit solveindustrial.com.