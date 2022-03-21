Staying Busy, Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New COO

It follows a handful of recent staffing announcements and an acquisition over the past 13 months.

Mar 21st, 2022
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Solve Industrial Motion Group 618981af79b51

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group has hired Mark Chandler as its chief operating officer. Chandler brings decades of supply chain, operations and distribution experience to the company’s executive leadership team.

“Mark joins Solve during an exciting time and we’re eager to leverage his management experience and supply chain expertise to drive our strategic vision for the future,” said Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve.

Mark ChandlerMark ChandlerChandler comes to Solve after eight years at American Tire Distributors (ATD), the largest tire distributor in the world. During his tenure at ATD, he was Senior Vice President of Global Supply Chain and responsible for strategy and initiatives related to regional distribution, global transportation, inventory, demand planning, procurement, and analytics. He was also the President of ATD’s 3PL subsidiary, FLX FWD.

Prior to his time at ATD, Chandler was in retail operations for nearly 20 years. At Belk Department Stores, he was Executive Vice President of Operations and developed a multi-year, strategic plan to expand their supply chain capabilities, opened an e-commerce fulfillment center, and rolled out a service excellence program to increase sales.

Chandler also worked for Price Chopper Supermarkets and in the Grocery/Consumer Packaged Goods division of consulting firm, Kurt Salmon Associates. Early in his career, Chandler gained valuable experience at Exxon Company USA.

Solve has been growing through strategic acquisitions. In December 2021, Solve acquired Tritan Precision Power Transmission Components and its parent company, Bearings Limited. To support this rapid growth, Chandler and new CIO Jim Taylor have been added to Solve’s senior leadership team.

Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve IMG), owned by Audax Private Equity, manufactures high-quality bearings and power transmission components. Solve’s portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings, LMS Bearings, and Tritan Precision Power Transmission Components. Solve is based in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has more than 30,000 products available at 11 distribution centers across the United States. For more information, visit solveindustrial.com.

Related
Solve Logo 4 C 61bb55231faf2
Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New CIO
Mar 4th, 2022
Awrgasgd
Solve Industrial Motion Group Acquires Bearings Limited, Tritan Brand
Dec 16th, 2021
Solve Industrial Motion Group
Solve Industrial Motion Makes Digital Marketing and Business Development Hires
Nov 8th, 2021
Solve Industrialasfd
Solve Industrial Motion Sales Leader Joins PTRA Board
Jun 24th, 2021
More in Staffing Changes
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Sponsored
Today in Manufacturing Podcast
Today in Manufacturing has a new podcast brought to you by the editors of Industrial Media. In each episode, we discuss the five biggest stories in manufacturing, and the implications they have on the industry moving forward.
Mar 1st, 2022
1
Rexel USA Names Former HD Supply Exec as New CEO
See who will succeed Jeff Baker, who is retiring after 15 years with Rexel USA.
Mar 8th, 2022
Alro Jx
Distributor Alro Steel Appoints New Chairman & CEO
The metals, industrial supplies and plastics distributor is keeping leadership in the family.
Mar 8th, 2022
Kimball Midwest B 608ad63620148
Kimball Midwest Names New CIO
See who now leads the MRO distributor's information technology and business intelligence teams.
Mar 7th, 2022
Partner With Customer Web Banner Jan2022 Final
ORS Nasco and MEDCO Appoint New COO
A well-known industry veteran takes over operational leadership for the master industrial wholesaler.
Mar 4th, 2022
Solve Logo 4 C 61bb55231faf2
Solve Industrial Motion Appoints New CIO
It's the first of several new hires slated to join Solve’s executive leadership team.
Mar 4th, 2022
Motions
Motion Names New Leader for Southeast Group
A 26-year company veteran has been promoted to lead the region as its new vice president.
Mar 4th, 2022
Tompkins Solutions Logo 2021 Ntl 61940c9d33d91
Tompkins Solutions Names New President & CEO
See who will succeed Denny McKnight, who is retiring after more than 30 years with the company.
Feb 24th, 2022
1500x500
Elevated Work Platform Maker JLG Adds Product Manager
The Pennsylvania-based company has named a new director for its scissor lifts, vertical lifts and low-level access lifts.
Feb 22nd, 2022
I Stock 1314611447
Sherwin-Williams to Have New President & COO on March 1
The paints giant also announced a new leader for its Performance Coatings business.
Feb 21st, 2022
Mrc 2
MRC Global Announces May Chairman Succession
See who will succeed Rhys Best at the PVF distributor, which reports its 2021 Q4 and full year earnings on Feb. 15.
Feb 11th, 2022
Jgb Enterprises Werwe
JGB Enterprises Expands Executive Team With 2 Key Appointments
The distributor of hose products and accessories has added a new VP of industrial sales and a leader for government services.
Feb 9th, 2022