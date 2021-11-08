Solve Industrial Motion Makes Digital Marketing and Business Development Hires

CHARLOTTE, NC — Solve Industrial Motion Group has added talent to its growing team.

Tom Walsh is Solve’s new Director of Digital Marketing and Scott Sutfin joins the industrial bearings and power transmission parts company as a Business Development Manager. Both employees bring specialized skill sets and decades of experience in the industrial B2B market.

“As we continue to expand our product lines, services, and reach in priority verticals in 2022 and beyond, Tom and Scott will bring new ideas to the table and help us stretch to meet our strategic business goals,” said Lisa Mitchell, CEO of Solve.

Tom Walsh, Director of Digital Marketing

As a member of Solve’s marketing team, Walsh is leading the development, creation, and delivery of new digital marketing programs and creating brand awareness initiatives for channel partners, customers, sales representatives and employees. He’s developing new materials, communications channels and an event marketing strategy to connect with multiple audiences in targeted ways.

He’s also working directly with Solve’s website partners and managing product data and system integrations across departments and the companies that make up the Solve brand. Previously working in channel marketing and digital marketing at Ingersoll Rand, a global provider of industrial equipment, technologies, parts and services, Walsh will leverage this experience to help extend Solve’s reach with channel partners and end-users.

Prior to Ingersoll Rand, Walsh worked in several senior marketing roles for Lowe’s Companies. One part of his job included analyzing performance data and adjusting marketing tactics to drive more customer traffic and sales. He’ll take a similar approach with Solve marketing initiatives.

“Tom’s proven experience and natural drive will help us implement measurable marketing programs, especially on the digital side, to further target and tailor our communications for key audiences,” said Michael Moonan, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Solve.

Scott Sutfin, Business Development Manager

After 27 years in bearings and power transmission distribution, primarily at Kaman Distribution in account management and sales leadership, Sutfin joins Solve as a Business Development Manager. He is responsible for building and growing key accounts in the food and beverage industry through distribution partner channels. Sutfin will also develop strategic growth initiatives and coordinate national sales opportunities for this priority segment.

One of the most critical components required in food and beverage processing is the use of reliable housing materials and mounted ball bearings to keep production lines running safely and efficiently. Product quality is important since the bearings must withstand harsh conditions including ingredient run-off, high pressure washdowns, moisture and humidity, antibacterial solutions or other cleansing chemicals. Solve has high-quality products, such as the IP69K series, to meet this need.

“No one knows the distribution side of the bearings and power transmission business better than Scott,” said George Dib, Director of Sales, Americas, for Solve. “He brings a wealth of experience to our team and he’s ready to help food and beverage manufacturers find the solutions they need to meet their production requirements.”





Solve Industrial Motion Group (Solve IMG) manufactures and sells bearings and power transmission component parts for the food and beverage, agriculture, mining, steel, automotive, textiles, wood products, lawn and garden, and pharmaceuticals, among others. Solve IMG’s brand portfolio includes P.T. International, IPTCI Bearings and LMS Bearings, and represents more than 25,000 products available from five regional stocking locations. Solve Industrial Motion Group is a privately held company based in Charlotte, North Carolina.