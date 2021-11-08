Graybar Announces Executive Promotions, New District Leaders

The electrical distributor will have a slew of staff in new roles.

Nov 8th, 2021
Graybar
Graybar

ST. LOUIS — Graybar, a  distributor of electrical, communications and data networking products and provider of related supply chain management and logistics services, today announced the following leadership changes that will take effect on Jan. 1, 2022.  

  • Bill Mansfield will take on a new role as Senior Vice President - Strategy and Business Development. He is currently Senior Vice President - Marketing and will continue to lead Graybar’s marketing organization in his expanded role.
  • David Meyer will take on a new role as Vice President - North American Subsidiaries. He is currently Vice President and Chief Information Officer.
  • Andy Ciccone will be Vice President and Chief Information Officer. He is currently Vice President - Comm/Data and Commercial, Institutional and Government (CIG).
  • Brian Delaney will take on a new role as Vice President, Marketing and Strategic Planning at Corporate. He is currently District Vice President in Richmond.
  • Tom Twitty will be District Vice President in Richmond. He is currently District Vice President - Business in the Southwest District.
  • Jeff Wanner will be District Vice President in the Southwest District. He is currently District Vice President - Sales there.
  • Steve Cray will be District Vice President in California. He is currently District Vice President in Seattle.
  • Danna Stone will be Vice President, Category Management at Corporate. She is currently District Vice President in St. Louis.
  • Andy Ipson will be District Vice President in St. Louis. He is currently Vice President - Strategic Accounts.
  • Vern Dirnberger will be Vice President - Strategic Accounts. He is currently Strategic Accounts National Sales Manager.
  • Rose McDaniel will take on a new role as Vice President, Field Operations and Administration. She is currently Director National Operations.
  • Todd Mueller will take on a new role as Vice President, Business Transformation. He is currently Vice President - Pricing.

“Graybar is investing in its future through acquisitions, technology, supply chain capabilities and people. For these investments to have a lasting impact, we need strong leaders with the knowledge and experience to move our company forward," said Kathleen M. Mazzarella, Graybar's chairman, president and chief executive officer. "These individuals are proven leaders, and I am confident that they will continue to make a positive difference for our company, our employees and all those we serve. We congratulate them and wish them success in their new roles.”

Graybar, a Fortune 500 corporation and one of the largest employee-owned companies in North America, is a leader in the distribution of high quality electrical, communications and data networking products, and specializes in related supply chain management and logistics services. Through its network of more than 300 North American distribution facilities, it stocks and sells products from thousands of manufacturers, helping its customers power, network and secure their facilities with speed, intelligence and efficiency. 

