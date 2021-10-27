Linde to Have New CEO, Chairman on March 1

Current COO Sanjiv Lamba will succeed Steve Angel for the company's top leadership position.

Oct 27th, 2021
Linde
Rgb 2000px 150dpi Linde Us Nitrogen Pumping Services Md (1)
Linde

GUILDFORD, UK — On Oct. 25, Linde announced its Board of Directors has appointed Sanjiv Lamba to succeed Steve Angel as Chief Executive Officer and Steve Angel to succeed Wolfgang Reitzle as Chairman, effective March 1, 2022.

Lamba was named Linde's Chief Operating Officer in October 2020. Throughout his more than 30-year tenure with Linde, he served in various leadership roles including Executive Vice President APAC, Head of Regional Business units (South & South East Asia) and Managing Director India. In addition to his appointment as CEO, Lamba will join Linde's Board of Directors, effective March 1, 2022.

"I am truly honored to lead this outstanding company into the future," said Lamba. "Linde is exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize on profitable growth opportunities in several end markets, including electronics, healthcare and clean energy. I look forward to working with the talented Linde team to continue driving our high-performance culture and create sustainable value for Linde shareholders."

Angel was named Chief Executive Officer of Linde plc in 2018, having successfully led the merger of Linde AG and Praxair into the world's largest global industrial gases and engineering company. Under his leadership, the company implemented a culture of operational excellence and capital discipline which, when combined with industry leading growth, generated 100% Total Shareholder Return over the last three years. Prior to his role as Linde CEO, Angel served as Chairman, President and CEO of Praxair, Inc. since 2007.

"It has been a privilege to lead Linde to become the best performing industrial gases and engineering company in the world," said Angel. "As Chairman, I look forward to working with Sanjiv as we further strengthen Linde's reputation for excellence. I'm confident that under Sanjiv's leadership, Linde will maintain our high-performance culture, aggressively implement our new sustainability goals and leverage the many growth opportunities we have in front of us to create significant shareholder value." Angel continued, "I want to thank Wolfgang for his partnership in enabling our highly successful merger and his leadership as Chairman of the Board of Directors."

Reitzle retires from Linde after nearly 20 years with the company, during which he served as President and CEO of Linde AG and Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Linde AG.

"It was an honor to work with Linde's outstanding board members and senior management throughout my tenure as Chairman," said Reitzle. "I'm pleased to know Steve will now lead the Board of Directors and Sanjiv will be at the helm of the company. Linde could not be in better hands."

More in Staffing Changes
Top 10 Questions About Exporting
Sponsored
Top 10 Questions About Exporting
When it comes to exporting, U.S.-based companies that are considering selling their goods and services internationally, or that have limited experience and want to expand their footprint, have similar concerns. Learn more.
Oct 7th, 2021
Industrial Scientific Logoa
Industrial Scientific Promotes SVP to President
Parker Burke, who joined the company in 2019, will take responsibility for forming and executing the company's strategy.
Oct 11th, 2021
Crescent Electric Supply
Crescent Electric Announces New Senior VP of Industrial
In this role, Edwin Ojeda is responsible for Industrial Category sales growth nationwide.
Oct 7th, 2021
Ep353tn
73% of Workers Surveyed Are Considering Quitting
The report’s findings reflect a “deep dissatisfaction” among workers.
Oct 7th, 2021
Msc Erwer 60df6964a6891
MSC's Senior VP of Sales Departs
CEO Erik Gerschwind called the interim replacement "the right person to build upon the growing momentum and market share capture we see."
Oct 7th, 2021
Matt Weber, President of Sonepar's OneSource Distributors
Sonepar's OneSource Announces New President
Matt Weber started his career in the electrical distribution industry working counter sales at Viking Electric in Minnesota.
Oct 7th, 2021
Airgas Airgas Press Room
Airgas Announces CEO Change
The company has also revealed a succession of its COO.
Oct 7th, 2021
Wajax 611ec55aa84fc
Wajax Announces CEO Succession
Mark Foote will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer on December 31, 2021.
Oct 6th, 2021
Reshoring
Reshoring Rates Post Another Record
Essential products represent 28 percent of the total.
Oct 5th, 2021
Etg 6x82 5ef4d7cdd8e1e
Enerpac Tool Group Announced Oct. 8 CEO Succession
Find out who will succeed Randy Baker at the industrial tools and services company.
Sep 29th, 2021
Weiler A
Weiler Abrasives Adds Technical Applications Manager
Pete Hutchinson rejoins the company after a previous stint as a product application engineer.
Sep 28th, 2021
Iwd Cae
IWDC Names New President for Sales & Vendor Management Among Other Staff Promotions
Keith Werkley now leads sales and vendor management at the welding distributors' cooperative.
Sep 9th, 2021