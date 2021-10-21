Rockwell Automation Appoints New Head of Corporate Strategy & Development

Oct 21st, 2021
Rockwell Automation
Rockwell Automation

MILWAUKEE —Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, announced Oct. 20 that Veena Lakkundi is joining the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy and Development on Nov. 1. She will report to Rockwell Automation Chairman and CEO Blake Moret.

Lakkundi joins Rockwell following a progression of roles with increasing responsibility at 3M. She was most recently Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer and interim leader of Technology, Transformation and Services.

“Veena has a track record of building world-class global teams and businesses while delivering great outcomes for customers and stakeholders,” said Moret. “Her experience in strategy, research and development, sales, and marketing make her a great addition to our leadership team as we find ways to increase our value to customers. I am delighted to welcome Veena to Rockwell.”

“I’m excited to join the Rockwell team and oversee all strategic planning and inorganic development activities across the company,” said Lakkundi. “Rockwell has already accomplished so much as a leader in industrial automation and digital transformation, and I’m thrilled at the opportunity to help in driving the company forward.”

Lakkundi succeeds Elik Fooks, Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, who announced his retirement earlier this year.

“Elik has had an incredible impact on Rockwell during a long and successful career,” said Moret. “Most recently, Elik created a high-functioning Corporate Development team that is contributing materially to the execution of our strategy. I wish him all the best in his retirement and appreciate all he is doing to support Veena’s transition.”

Headquartered in Milwaukee, WI, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

