Crescent Electric Announces New Senior VP of Industrial

In this role, Edwin Ojeda is responsible for Industrial Category sales growth nationwide.

Oct 7th, 2021
Crescent Electric Supply

East Dubuque, Ill., October 7, 2021 – Crescent Electric Supply, one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies, today announced that Edwin Ojeda joined as Senior Vice President of Industrial.

In this role, Ojeda is responsible for Industrial Category sales growth nationwide.  He also is leading the development and deployment of a standardized sales process and support team, creating greater consistency and an enhanced solution-driven approach to working with customers.

Edwin OjedaEdwin OjedaCrescent Electric Supply

“Edwin has an impressive track record of partnering with customers, and driving business growth and employee development,” said Scott Teerlinck, Crescent President and CEO.  “He also has earned a reputation for community involvement and service.  For these reasons and many more, Edwin is an excellent fit for Crescent, and we are excited to have him join our team.” 

Prior to joining Crescent, Ojeda demonstrated success by continually earning positions of increasing responsibility at Brady Corporation, Honeywell, and most recently as Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing for DRG Technologies.

Ojeda earned an MBA from Cardinal Stritch University, and a Bachelor’s Degree in International Political Economy, with minors in Spanish Language & Literature and Economics, from Carthage College.

About Crescent

Based in East Dubuque, Illinois, Crescent Electric Supply Company is one of the nation’s largest independent distributors of electrical hardware and supplies.  The company has more than 130 branches in 26 states, serving contractors, original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) needs of commercial, industrial, institutional and utility customers.  In addition to the Crescent Electric brand, customers are served by BA Supply in Missouri, Interstate Electric Supply in Idaho and Oregon, Mesco Electrical Supply in Ohio, National Electric Supply in New Mexico, Womack Electric Supply in Virginia and North Carolina, and Stoneway Electric in Washington and Idaho.

