Kimball Midwest to Open New England DC; 5th Overall

Kimball Midwest is expanding further.

The Columbus, OH-based MRO products distributor and services provider announced Wednesday that it plans to open its fifth distribution center in the first half of next year in Newtown, CT.

Sitting on 41 acres of property, the 142,000-square-foot facility was formerly an electrical components factory for Hubbell Inc. until it closed in 2019.

Kimball Midwest — No. 35 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List — said the new DC will allow the company to provide enhanced service to its customers throughout the northeast US.

“We look forward to opening our first distribution center in the northeast,” Kimball Midwest president and CEO Pat McCurdy said. “This site will position the best sales team in the industry to provide next-day delivery to our current east coast customers and will bring the Kimball Midwest Experience to even more customers around the region. Additionally, we will bring jobs to the Newtown area upon opening.”

The company's most recent previous expansion was the opening of a 125,000-square-foot DC in Arlington, TX. Kimball Midwest's other DCs are in Columbus, OH; Savannah, GA; and Reno, NV.

In business since 1923, The company primarily serves its customers through a network of more than 1,000 sales representatives across the continental US.