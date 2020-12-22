ID's Top 10 Blogs of 2020

It's always worth taking a look back at the year that was. Here, see our most-read blogs published during 2020.

Dec 22nd, 2020
Mike Hockett
I Stock 510874531

It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2020, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was.

Here's a look back at the top 10 most-read blogs published by Industrial Distribution during 2020, and they're all worth giving another read, or a first if you haven't yet. And while we're always happy to receive and publish contributed blogs, I'm proud to say that six of these 10 were staff-written.

1. Coronavirus Impact: Here’s What Industrial Suppliers Are Saying - published March 3. I wrote and published this blog at the start of March when North America was still 

2. What Will Distribution Look Like Post-Virus? - published April 28

3. Sales: Same Game, New Rules - published April 17

4. Inside Office Depot's Reinvention As a B2B Distributor - published Aug. 24

5. How Amazon Business Stacks Up Against the Top Big 50 Distributors - published Oct. 16

6. The MRO Market Has Been Hammered in 2020, But It's Punching Back - published July 27

7. Here's How MRO Distributor Kimball Midwest Has Handled COVID-19 - published May 19

8. Infographic: Coronavirus' Impact on Small Parcel Shipping - published March 5

9. The Keys to Cultivating a Successful Sales Team - published Aug. 19

10. Is it Time to Fire a Customer? - published Dec. 9

Still feeling nostalgic? Check out our Top 10 articles of 2020 here.

Related
I Stock 1191449077 5fdd02983745a 5fe0b250ad3eb
ID's Top 10 Articles of 2020
Dec 21st, 2020
More in Awards
Kimball Midwesta
Kimball Midwest Exec. Earns Rising Star Award
The MRO products distributor's Meaghan McCurdy was honored in by a regional family business awards program.
Nov 20th, 2020
122181215 3965169463498568 6653991049464398867 O
Recapping NetPlus Alliance's 2020 Virtual Annual Meeting & Awards
NetPlus hosted 550 distributor and supplier attendees from more than 230 companies during the two-week event.
Oct 30th, 2020
Ptda Ere
PTDA Honors Warren Pike, Wendy B. McDonald Award Recipients at Virtual Summit
See who was honored with PTDA's two biggest annual honors during its virtual summit this week.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
Grainger Photo3 1600865488981 Hr
Grainger Helps Cubs Through Safe, Successful MLB Season
As the Chicago Cubs' official MRO distributor and services partner, Grainger helped to quickly reconfigure and maintain Wrigley Field for the shortened season.
Sep 28th, 2020
Cff Ppe
Grainger Donates 1.7 Million Face Coverings to Help Chicago Schools
The donation includes 1.2 million cloth reusable face coverings and 500,000 disposable face coverings.
Sep 21st, 2020
Valin
Valin Corp. Named 33rd-Largest Private Company in Silicon Valley
The industrial distributor was 45th on ID's 2019 Big 50 List.
Sep 11th, 2020
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020
Efyb Dln Xs A Avli W
Fastenal Named NHL's Official MRO Partner Through 2024
Fastenal will provide a reliable MRO supply chain for ice rinks across North America through the 2023-2024 season.
Aug 19th, 2020
117713386 10159622523318594 9055305445460380183 O
Global Industrial Launches Home Office/Home School Initiative
It comes just a few months after the distributor's successful "Restore, Return, Rebound" program for customers.
Aug 12th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020