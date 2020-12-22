ID's Top 10 Blogs of 2020

It's the final days of the year, which means we're all inundated with countless "Top XX of the Year" lists. To that I say, embrace it. Even in such a tumultuous year as 2020, it's always worth taking a look back at the year that was.

Here's a look back at the top 10 most-read blogs published by Industrial Distribution during 2020, and they're all worth giving another read, or a first if you haven't yet. And while we're always happy to receive and publish contributed blogs, I'm proud to say that six of these 10 were staff-written.

1. Coronavirus Impact: Here’s What Industrial Suppliers Are Saying - published March 3. I wrote and published this blog at the start of March when North America was still

2. What Will Distribution Look Like Post-Virus? - published April 28

3. Sales: Same Game, New Rules - published April 17

4. Inside Office Depot's Reinvention As a B2B Distributor - published Aug. 24

5. How Amazon Business Stacks Up Against the Top Big 50 Distributors - published Oct. 16

6. The MRO Market Has Been Hammered in 2020, But It's Punching Back - published July 27

7. Here's How MRO Distributor Kimball Midwest Has Handled COVID-19 - published May 19

8. Infographic: Coronavirus' Impact on Small Parcel Shipping - published March 5

9. The Keys to Cultivating a Successful Sales Team - published Aug. 19

10. Is it Time to Fire a Customer? - published Dec. 9

