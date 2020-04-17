Sales: Same Game, New Rules

While sudden, massive disruption doesn't throw out all the rules of selling, it does remove or change at least a handful.

Apr 17th, 2020
I Stock 1053768516
iStock

Let’s start by acknowledging everything changed. In an instant. However, the need to sell is still mission-critical for most businesses. Just because the game changed doesn’t mean all the rules of selling went out the window. In fact, many of the cardinal rules are now more important than ever. Yes, a few rules aren’t as relevant or simply gone. Those rules likely didn’t matter much anyway. And there are a couple of new ones. The majority however, the ones that really matter, are the ones that mattered all along.

NEW RULES 

You can’t be ‘sales-y’. Blatant and self-serving attempts to sell goods and services will be met with silence and ruin any credibility you once had. 

You can’t be tone-deaf. All of your prospects, customers and clients are affected. Be understanding of their personal and professional concerns. 

SAME RULES

    You must protect your attitude. While this may seem like a ‘no brainer’ your attitude, good and bad will be evident in all of your actions and inactions. Even working remotely. If this is a struggle right now try starting your day by acknowledging one thing you can be grateful for every day. 

    You must be relevant. Having something to say that is relevant and timely to your prospects and customers is more important than ever. Think ‘must have’ versus ‘nice to have’ when providing information. 

    You must be prepared. Time is a precious commodity. Value theirs by investing yours in pre-call preparation. DO NOT wing it! The 4 key questions you need to ask and answer internally when preparing for a sales call are:

    • What’s the purpose of my call? (call objective)
    • What do I already know? (your homework)
    • What do I need to know that I don’t? (questions you’ll ask)
    • What do I need them to share with me? (things to listen for)

    If you can’t answer those four questions you are not prepared!

    You must listen empathetically. Listening is the hardest thing we never do. There are five types of listening all people engage in: Ignoring, pretending, selective, active and empathetic. I’ll spare you the first three and focus on the last two. Active listening is hearing the words and content. Empathetic listening is understanding the meaning and emotion of the words. To ensure you are actively listening repeat what they say. To ensure you are empathetically listening restate what they say. 

    DEAD RULES

      Marketing will save us. They can and should help, but that’s typically just messaging and now, perhaps pivoting as well as updating the market. Lead generation and execution is still in the hands of the sales department. 

        I’ll wait and see how this all shakes out. In 20 plus years selling I’ve seen more than a couple of tough times. Every time there’s been a significant adverse event or downturn in the economy, two things never change. First, those who adapt, step up, respond, stay positive and take action come out stronger. Second, those who LentLentwait and see, curl up in a ball, freak out, take no action, and let their negative emotions and attitudes dominate will only see their peers pass them by.  


        Les Lent is a sales trainer, speaker, and the author of The Profession of Sales. For more information about Les and his team call (855) 392-3533 or email Les@LesLent.com.Visit the www.TheProfessionofSales.com for more information and free resources. 

        More in Sales
        I Stock 1053153924
        The Sales Contrarion in B2B Distribution
        ID chats with sales management consultant and author Justin Roff-Marsh to get his perspective on how distributors can overhaul their sales processes to maximize results.
        Mar 26th, 2020
        Horvath I Stock
        How 'General' Should a Generalist Sales Rep Be?
        Can versatility negatively impact productivity? Are generalist sales roles more effective than specialized roles? Andrew Horvath examines this here.
        Mar 25th, 2020
        I Stock 1126098083
        Selling in Uncertain Times
        Given the recent events, it’s time for perspective, not panic.
        Mar 17th, 2020
        I Stock 533272455
        Reducing Sales Rep’s Role in Forecast Errors
        Sales reps tend to hoard customer information, often leading to forecasting errors that can hurt both the company and customer. Here's how to bridge the customer intelligence gap.
        Mar 12th, 2020
        Id March April Covera
        ID's March/April 2020 Digital Edition
        ID's March/April digital edition features our 2020 Guide to the Modern Sales Organization List, packed with B2B sales best practices. Other features include an ID In-Depth on Berkshire eSupply and discussions with Hisco and MHS Industrial Supply.
        Mar 10th, 2020
        Mikeinterview (1)
        Q&A: ID, Conexiom CEO Talk Sales Order Automation
        ID editor Mike Hockett chats with Conexiom's new chief executive Ray Grady about his job transition, the factors impacting B2B distribution and the role sales order automation can, and should, play in this market.
        Mar 10th, 2020
        I Stock 1070271682
        Implementing a Proactive Inside Sales Team is Easier Than You Think
        It might be time to consider creating a proactive inside sales team to kickstart results from within.
        Mar 9th, 2020
        I Stock 689431464
        Avoid a Price War: Don’t Be Everything to Everyone
        If distributors don't optimize the value of their customer relationships, they're missing opportunities.
        Feb 25th, 2020
        Sales Pitch I Stock 623266940
        Setting SMARTer Sales Goals
        A surprising number of salespeople operate without goals: the functional equivalent of a pilot with no flight plan.
        Feb 14th, 2020
        I Stock 1092924294
        Value Propositions that Anticipate Customer Needs
        In order to ensure that all value messages resonate, winning organizations create value propositions that meet four simple criteria.
        Feb 4th, 2020
        I Stock 1135131695
        Prioritize 3 Factors to Drive Customer Experience
        Distributors often develop a value proposition and then immediately fall back into status quo. Here are the factors to focus on when sharpening customer experience.
        Jan 23rd, 2020
        Emg Logo
        Details Set for Evergreen Mktg's 2020 Rep Workshops
        Find out the dates and locations for Evergreen Marketing's 2020 popular one-day workshops for independent and factory-direct sales reps.
        Jan 16th, 2020