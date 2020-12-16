Systemax CEO Litwin Among Comparably's "Best CEOs 2020"

Barry Litwin was one of the top-40 highest-rated large company CEOs by workplace culture and compensation monitoring site Comparably.

Dec 16th, 2020
Systemax
Systemax
Google Maps

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Systemax Inc. announced Tuesday that the company’s chief executive officer, Barry Litwin, has been awarded “Best CEOs 2020” by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. This award reflects Systemax’s proactive efforts to engage and build closer relationships with its employees throughout 2020, a year in which the Company has also enhanced its customer relationships by supplying the necessary solutions and advice to help businesses address and manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Barrytn 5fb4347fd24e2Systemax currently does business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, which was No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $947 million in 2019 sales.

Watch: ID recently interviewed Litwin in a "5 Minutes With ID" episode

Comparably’s 4th Annual Best CEOs Awards are based on anonymous employee feedback about their chief executive officers on Comparably.com within the past year. The award winners are segmented into two ranked lists: Top 50 CEOs of Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 CEOs of Small/Mid-Size companies (less than 500 employees).

Litwin said, “It’s humbling and a great honor to be recognized by our employees. This award reflects the hard work, dedication and success of everyone at Systemax. Together, we have made great strides in employee and customer relations in a year that has been difficult for everyone, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum in 2021. I’d like to thank Comparably and congratulate all the other recipients.”

"This is the fourth year that we have published our Best CEOs ranking and each year it gets more challenging to make the list,” said Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar. “The top-rated CEOs understand that focusing just as much time on the happiness and well-being of their people as they do in the growth of their business is a recipe for success. The recognition that Barry is receiving directly from his employees is a testament to his strong leadership at Systemax.”

Related
126336261 10159880205553594 6345737191927837431 O
Global Industrial Launches "Ready. Set. Vaccinate." Guide
Nov 18th, 2020
Barrytn
5 Minutes With ID: Systemax CEO Barry Litwin
Nov 18th, 2020
Global Industrial Er
Systemax Sales & Profit Jump in Q3
Oct 28th, 2020
Global Industrial Oiohln
Global Industrial Launches "Ready. Set." Campaign to Aid Customer Operations
Sep 23rd, 2020
More in Awards
Ptda Ere
PTDA Honors Warren Pike, Wendy B. McDonald Award Recipients at Virtual Summit
See who was honored with PTDA's two biggest annual honors during its virtual summit this week.
Oct 23rd, 2020
Big 50 Thumb
Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List
You've seen our 2020 Big 50 countdown videos (and if not, you really should). Here, see the list in a concise, easy-reference format.
Oct 6th, 2020
10 1 Thumb
ID's 2020 Big 50 Countdown, Part 3: 10-1
Presented by ID's editors, watch the final part of our 2020 Big 50 List video countdown, covering the top ten distributors of industrial products.
Oct 1st, 2020
Grainger Photo3 1600865488981 Hr
Grainger Helps Cubs Through Safe, Successful MLB Season
As the Chicago Cubs' official MRO distributor and services partner, Grainger helped to quickly reconfigure and maintain Wrigley Field for the shortened season.
Sep 28th, 2020
Cff Ppe
Grainger Donates 1.7 Million Face Coverings to Help Chicago Schools
The donation includes 1.2 million cloth reusable face coverings and 500,000 disposable face coverings.
Sep 21st, 2020
Valin
Valin Corp. Named 33rd-Largest Private Company in Silicon Valley
The industrial distributor was 45th on ID's 2019 Big 50 List.
Sep 11th, 2020
A Deerw
AD's Cohen Wins Philly's HR Person of the Year Award
AD's Neil Cohen won the greater Philadelphia region's HR Person of the Year Award for medium-sized businesses.
Sep 4th, 2020
Efyb Dln Xs A Avli W
Fastenal Named NHL's Official MRO Partner Through 2024
Fastenal will provide a reliable MRO supply chain for ice rinks across North America through the 2023-2024 season.
Aug 19th, 2020
117713386 10159622523318594 9055305445460380183 O
Global Industrial Launches Home Office/Home School Initiative
It comes just a few months after the distributor's successful "Restore, Return, Rebound" program for customers.
Aug 12th, 2020
As;ldkfjasdf
Evergreen Honors Award Recipients in Virtual Conference
The construction/industrial supply cooperative honored its distributor member and supplier partners of the year, top instructors and sales certifications.
Aug 11th, 2020
Pack Expo 2020
PACK EXPO International 2020 Cancelled
It was to be held Nov. 8-12 in Chicago, though organizers have launched an online event for Nov. 9-13.
Aug 7th, 2020
Corinne Cirabisi, HR representative, with packages of non-perishable food items and paper goods to be shipped to each of SupplyHouse.com's distribution centers for their warehouse team.
Distributor SupplyHouse.com Boosts Wages, Insurance for Warehouse Team
While most distribution office staff can work remotely during the pandemic, that's not the case in the warehouse. See how SupplyHouse.com is aiding its warehouse staff.
Jul 31st, 2020