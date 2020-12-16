Systemax CEO Litwin Among Comparably's "Best CEOs 2020"

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Systemax Inc. announced Tuesday that the company’s chief executive officer, Barry Litwin, has been awarded “Best CEOs 2020” by Comparably, a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site. This award reflects Systemax’s proactive efforts to engage and build closer relationships with its employees throughout 2020, a year in which the Company has also enhanced its customer relationships by supplying the necessary solutions and advice to help businesses address and manage the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Systemax currently does business primarily through its Global Industrial brand, which was No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List on account of its $947 million in 2019 sales.

Watch: ID recently interviewed Litwin in a "5 Minutes With ID" episode

Comparably’s 4th Annual Best CEOs Awards are based on anonymous employee feedback about their chief executive officers on Comparably.com within the past year. The award winners are segmented into two ranked lists: Top 50 CEOs of Large companies (more than 500 employees) and Top 50 CEOs of Small/Mid-Size companies (less than 500 employees).

Litwin said, “It’s humbling and a great honor to be recognized by our employees. This award reflects the hard work, dedication and success of everyone at Systemax. Together, we have made great strides in employee and customer relations in a year that has been difficult for everyone, and we look forward to continuing to build on this momentum in 2021. I’d like to thank Comparably and congratulate all the other recipients.”

"This is the fourth year that we have published our Best CEOs ranking and each year it gets more challenging to make the list,” said Comparably CEO, Jason Nazar. “The top-rated CEOs understand that focusing just as much time on the happiness and well-being of their people as they do in the growth of their business is a recipe for success. The recognition that Barry is receiving directly from his employees is a testament to his strong leadership at Systemax.”