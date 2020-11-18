Global Industrial Launches "Ready. Set. Vaccinate." Guide for Healthcare Providers

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, a Systemax Inc. company, announced Wednesday the publication of its “Ready. Set. Vaccinate” guide to help healthcare facilities, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and more, be prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccines when approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada.

Efficiently vaccinating the more than 360 million people in the United States and Canada, in a timely manner, is a monumental task. From procedures for managing patient flow, proper vaccine storage and handling, maintaining health and safety protocols for staff and patients, to medical waste disposal, there is a lot to think about. Transforming an existing portion of your facility or creating an outdoor clinic dedicated to administering vaccinations only adds to the planning process. For everyone involved, the time is now to plan, prepare and ready your facility.

“Throughout the pandemic, Global Industrial has been providing its business, government and educational customers with the support, solutions, and products to keep their facilities open and safe,” said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax. “From room by room guides to address pandemic management, to the launch of our vaccination preparation guide, we are providing the thought leadership to help customers proactively think through and successfully address the challenges they face.”

“The recent announcement of two vaccines with efficacy rates of more than 90% is encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19. It is critical that everyone involved in the production, transfer, distribution, and administration of the vaccine be prepared. It is going to be a significant effort that will require the support and cooperation of everyone. At Global Industrial, we are proud to be in a position to help our customers get every American and Canadian safely through the vaccination process,” concluded Litwin.

The “Ready. Set. Vaccinate” guide is designed to help businesses prepare their facilities for COVID-19 vaccinations. For more information about the “Ready. Set.” program for your business, visit www.globalindustrial.com/readyset.



