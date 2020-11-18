Global Industrial Launches "Ready. Set. Vaccinate." Guide for Healthcare Providers

It's the distributor's latest in a series of customer-based innovations since the pandemic began.

Nov 18th, 2020
Systemax
126336261 10159880205553594 6345737191927837431 O

PORT WASHINGTON, NY — Global Industrial, a value-added national distributor of industrial products and MRO supplies, a Systemax Inc. company, announced Wednesday the publication of its “Ready. Set. Vaccinate” guide to help healthcare facilities, pharmacies, doctor’s offices and more, be prepared to administer COVID-19 vaccines when approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada.

Efficiently vaccinating the more than 360 million people in the United States and Canada, in a timely manner, is a monumental task.  From procedures for managing patient flow, proper vaccine storage and handling, maintaining health and safety protocols for staff and patients, to medical waste disposal, there is a lot to think about.  Transforming an existing portion of your facility or creating an outdoor clinic dedicated to administering vaccinations only adds to the planning process.  For everyone involved, the time is now to plan, prepare and ready your facility. 

“Throughout the pandemic, Global Industrial has been providing its business, government and educational customers with the support, solutions, and products to keep their facilities open and safe,” said Barry Litwin, Chief Executive Officer of Systemax.  “From room by room guides to address pandemic management, to the launch of our vaccination preparation guide, we are providing the thought leadership to help customers proactively think through and successfully address the challenges they face.”

Systemax CEO Barry Litwin was the first guest on Industrial Distribution's new "5 Minutes With ID" video interview series. Check out the first episode here, published Nov. 18.

“The recent announcement of two vaccines with efficacy rates of more than 90% is encouraging news in the fight against COVID-19.  It is critical that everyone involved in the production, transfer, distribution, and administration of the vaccine be prepared.  It is going to be a significant effort that will require the support and cooperation of everyone.  At Global Industrial, we are proud to be in a position to help our customers get every American and Canadian safely through the vaccination process,” concluded Litwin.

The “Ready. Set. Vaccinate” guide is designed to help businesses prepare their facilities for COVID-19 vaccinations.  For more information about the “Ready. Set.” program for your business, visit www.globalindustrial.com/readyset.


More in Supply Chain
Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, left, and Minister of Trade Tran Tuan Anh applaud next to a screen showing Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and Minister of Commerce Zhong Shan holding up the signed RCEP agreement, Hanoi, Nov. 15, 2020.
China, 14 Others Sign World's Biggest Trade Pact
The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership encompasses nearly a third of all economic activity.
Nov 16th, 2020
A Boeing 737 Max jet.
Boeing Suffers 2nd Consecutive Month With No Airline Orders
Customers canceled orders for 12 Max jets, and Boeing had to drop another 24 orders.
Nov 11th, 2020
I Stock 1006017064 (2)
US Metalworking Orders Jump Month-to-Month; Still Well Below 2019
Metal cutting, forming and fabricating orders had a large jump from August but is still pacing weak year-over-year.
Nov 9th, 2020
Traffic passes the Boeing airplane production plant, in Everett, Wash.
EU Puts Tariffs on US but Hopes for Change with Biden
The $4 billion in new tariffs were imposed over illegal aid to Boeing.
Nov 9th, 2020
Container Terminal In The Port Of Rotterdam 637614486 3509x2339 (1)
7 Supply Chain Trends to Watch in 2021
They are trends that show the vital role of technology in the supply chain, and how its use has grown beyond inventory management and logistics.
Nov 5th, 2020
I Stock 1092580134
Xi Promises Chinese Development Plans Won't Hurt Trade
The president said China will become “the world’s market.”
Nov 4th, 2020
European Council President Charles Michel addresses the chamber at the European Parliament in Brussels, Oct. 21, 2020.
EU Faces Trade Fights with US, No Matter Who Wins
Fundamental disputes that erupted — or in some cases, merely worsened — in the past four years may not be easy to resolve.
Nov 2nd, 2020
Asset Management
Supply Chain Disruption and the Digital Response
Ways to digitize and pivot in responding to changes in supply chain structures and product flow.
Oct 29th, 2020
Factory With Flag
Repatriation Is Making a Comeback
The key lesson for manufacturers: every crisis presents an opportunity.
Oct 23rd, 2020
I Stock 502178838
August US Cutting Tool Orders Down 33.5% YoY
Though down only 0.2 percent from July, consultants say orders appear to have found a bottom in August.
Oct 21st, 2020
Old Technology 000021959594 Small
IP During and After COVID
Along with the advances and innovation created by pivoting to make essential products, these moves could open new intellectual property challenges for manufacturers.
Oct 20th, 2020
I Stock 855179688
Grounded: Boeing Sold No Jets in September
Three Max orders were canceled last month and it dropped orders for another 48 due to customer uncertainty.
Oct 13th, 2020