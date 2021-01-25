Systemax Appoints Chief Sales Officer for Global Industrial

Claudia Hughes will be responsible for sales and customer initiatives across Global Industrial's US and Canadian-managed sales teams.

Jan 25th, 2021
Systemax
Global Industrial Sf

PORT WASHINGTON, NY —  Systemax Inc. on Monday announced the appointment of Claudia Hughes to senior vice president and chief sales officer, effective immediately. In this newly-created position, Hughes will report to Barry Litwin, chief executive officer of Systemax, and will be responsible for sales and customer initiatives across Global Industrial’s United States and Canadian managed sales teams, and increasing sales effectiveness throughout the company.

Barry Litwin, said, “Claudia is a proven leader with a collaborative approach and great experience in developing, executing and achieving sales goals, especially in the U.S. B2B marketplace. Her customer-centric approach, along with extensive expertise in B2B sales and operations, make her a strong addition to our team.”

HughesHughesClaudia Hughes, said, “This is an exciting opportunity to join a proven and growing leader in the industrial and MRO marketplace. Systemax has built an impressive e-commerce platform and strong managed sales organization that delivers significant value to customers. I look forward to working with the Systemax team to capitalize on our growth opportunities and drive our sales strategy.”

Hughes is an accomplished executive leader with more than 20 years of senior sales management experience. She most recently served as senior vice president, US field sales at Office Depot and previously held the position of vice president, Business Solutions Division. Claudia began her career at OfficeMax where she held a number of positions, including vice president technology Sales and Services. Throughout her career, Hughes has been responsible for building and deploying highly effective sales and operations models, and increased associate productivity and retention by establishing positive, collaborative, goal-oriented work cultures. She graduated from the University of Maryland with a BS degree in Consumer Economics.

Systemax Inc. (www.systemax.com), through its operating subsidiaries, is a provider of industrial products in North America going to market through a system of branded e-Commerce websites and relationship marketers. The primary brand is Global Industrial, No. 19 on Industrial Distribution's 2020 Big 50 List.

